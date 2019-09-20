OAKLAND — The Oakland football team got another big rushing game from Corbin Picknell and used a strong defensive effort to defeat Bandon, 28-0, on Friday night in a nonleague game at Eddy Field.
The Oakers (2-1) won their second straight after opening with a 14-point loss at Coquille.
Picknell finished with 232 yards rushing on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns. Chandler Miller caught a 20-yard scoring pass and Vincente Alcantar added a 57-yard TD reception for Oakland, which rushed for 413 yards in the contest.
Conrad Jones was 6 of 11 passing for 119 yards and two TDs. Defensively, linebackers Wil Powell (eight tackles) and Picknell (six tackles, one interception) led the way.
"We came out and jumped on them early," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "Then the offense went stale and the defense rose to the occasion."
The Oakers will visit Glide next Friday in a nonleague contest.
Bandon;0;0;0;0;—;0
Oakland;14;0;0;14;—;28
No scoring summary available
