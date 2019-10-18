ELKTON — Derrick Cano ran for five touchdowns and Oakridge notched its first Special District 1 South eight-man football win of the season on Friday with a 60-20 thumping of Elkton at Saladen Field.
Jabaar Edwards added three rushing TDs for the Warriors (3-4, 1-3 SD1S), who led 44-14 at halftime.
Micah Cox, Trystn Woody and Ben Bowen caught scoring passes for the Elks (2-4, 0-4). Bowen finished with four catches for 114 yards and Cox caught four balls for 84 yards. Tayla Swearingen had a 25-yard run.
Linebacker Kiel Briggs led the Elkton defense with 16 solo tackles and caused a fumble.
The Elks end their season next Friday at Yoncalla.
Oakridge;20;24;8;8;—;60
Elkton;8;6;0;6;—;20
First Quarter
O — Cano 2 run (run failed)
O — Cano 53 run (run failed)
E — Cox 37 pass from Peters (Woody pass from Peters)
O — Edwards 60 run (Edwards run)
Second Quarter
O — Edwards 15 run (Edwards run)
E — Woody 10 pass from Clevenger (run failed)
O — Cano 4 run (Cano run)
O — Cano 35 run (Edwards run)
Third Quarter
O — Cano 40 run (Cano run)
Fourth Quarter
O — Edwards 11 run (Zylstra run)
E — Bowen 10 pass from Cox (pass failed)
