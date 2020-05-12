The 68th annual Oregon East-West Shrine All-Star Football game, featuring the top graduated high school seniors in classes 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
The contest was scheduled for Aug. 1 at Bulldog Stadium in Baker City.
Two players from Douglas County schools were selected to play in the contest and five others were picked as alternates.
Running back/linebacker Case Wells of Sutherlin was selected for the East squad and Camas Valley running back/linebacker Jared Hunt was picked for the West.
Alternates included Glide quarterback/defensive back Caidyn Cunningham and Sutherlin lineman Dayden Jacobs for the East and Days Creek quarterback/defensive end Gerritt Wentland, Camas Valley wide receiver/defensive back Tristan Casteel and Oakland running back/linebacker Wil Powell for the West.
(0) comments
