TRI CITY — Garrett Brindell's 25-yard field goal in double overtime provided the only points of Friday night's game at Kent Wigle Stadium at Frosty Loghry Field and gave Corbett a 3-0 nonleague victory over South Umpqua.
After each team's offense was turned away in the first overtime, South Umpqua's attempt to score in the second OT was stalled right inside Corbett's 10-yard line. The Cardinals (3-0) took advantage and got the game-winning field goal on the next possession.
South Umpqua, which missed a 23-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter, limited Corbett to 207 yards of total offense. The Lancers also had interceptions from Travis Wilsey, Brandon Goslin and Kade Johnson, with one of the picks halting the Cardinals' drive in the first overtime.
The Lancers (1-2), who have lost two straight, continue nonleague play next Friday at Sutherlion.
Corbett; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; 3; —; 3
South Umpqua; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; —; 0
Second Overtime
COR — Brindell 25 FG
