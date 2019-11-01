REEDSPORT — The Reedsport football team ended its season on Friday night with a 26-20 nonleague loss to Rogue River at Ruppe Field.

The Brave finished 3-6 overall and 1-3 in Special District 4.

Alex Carson ran for a pair of touchdowns and Miguel Velazquez rushed for one for Reedsport.

R. River;0;7;6;13;—;26

Reedsport;0;6;0;14;—;20

Second Quarter

Re — Valazquez run (run failed)

RR — Tognoni run (Canoe kick)

Third Quarter

RR — Canoe run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

Re — Carson 14 run (pass failed)

RR — Canoe run (Smith kick)

Re — Carson run (Chaney run)

RR — Tognoni run (run failed)

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

