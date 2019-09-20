RIDDLE — The Riddle Irish notched their first win of the season on Friday night, pounding the Chiloquin Panthers 56-6 in a nonleague prep eight-man football game.
Justin Jenks had touchdown runs of 11, 50, 65 and 15 for the Irish (1-2), who led 40-6 at halftime. Jesse Myers, Monte Sertain and Chase Coleman also ran for scores.
"We started slow and made some mistakes. The defense gave up an early score, but played really well after that," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said.
Riddle opens Special District 2 West play next Friday at Glendale.
Chiloquin;6;0;0;0;—;6
Riddle;8;32;16;0;;—;56
First Quarter
C — Hamilton 45 run (run failed)
R — Jenks 11 run (Jenks run)
Second Quarter
R — Jenks 50 run (Jenks run)
R — Myers 10 run (Sertain run)
R — Sertain 20 run (Myers run)
R — Jenks 65 run (Sertain run)
Third Quarter
R — Jenks 15 run (Canty pass from Myers)
R — Coleman 47 run (Sertain run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.