RIDDLE — The Riddle Irish notched their first Special District 2 West eight-man football win of the season on Friday night, defeating the Myrtle Point Bobcats 50-26.
Justin Jenks ran for three touchdowns for the Irish (2-6, 1-4 SD2W), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Freshman Daykotae McAvoy caught a 40-yard scoring pass from Jenks in the second quarter, sophomore Chase Coleman added a 34-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and freshman Tanner Dobeck had an 8-yard scoring run in the second period.
"Hat's off to our O-line. They really dominated tonight," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "Justin Jenks had a great game, probably had close to 200 yards rushing."
The Irish is scheduled to play North Lake in a district crossover game next Friday.
M. Point;0;14;6;6;—;26
Riddle;6;20;8;16;—;50
First Quarter
R — Myers 1 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
MP — Beyer-Smith 2 pass from Little (run failed)
R — Jenks 30 run (run failed)
MP — Warner 65 kickoff return (Camacho run)
R — Dobeck 8 run (Dobeck run)
R — McAvoy 40 pass from Jenks (run failed)
Third Quarter
MP — Little 8 run (pass failed)
R — Jenks 15 run (Myers run)
Fourth Quarter
MP — Nicholson 1 run (run failed)
R — Jenks 10 run (Jenks run)
R — Coleman 34 run (Sertain run)
