The Roseburg High football team returns home to Finlay Field on Friday night for its final nonconference contest before beginning its Southwest Conference schedule next week.
The Indians (2-1) are coming off their first loss of the season and will try to get back in the win column against a winless Bend squad. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
“They obviously showed up wanting to get better,” Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger said about his players. “We also amped it up a little bit for them this week to ensure that we’re preparing them as well as we need to.”
Roseburg came up short in a 21-14 loss at Reynolds (3-0) last week. The Tribe turned the ball over three times and failed to have a takeaway on defense for the first time this season.
“Just got to put it behind us,” said senior quarterback Jace Stoffal, who threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns against Reynolds but also had three interceptions. “I thought our offense did pretty good, but obviously I got to clean it up with those three interceptions. Be better with the ball.”
The Roseburg offense will face a Bend defense that has allowed 41.6 points per game. Yet, the Indians aren’t taking the Lava Bears (0-3) lightly.
“Our kids can take a peak and see Sheldon is 0-3, and Sheldon’s a pretty strong football team,” Heuberger said. “So, the records, we don’t really pay a whole lot of attention to.”
The Lava Bears will pose a difficult test for Roseburg’s defense.
Bend runs a wing-T option offense that relies on misdirection and deception. The Indians will have to stay disciplined with their assignments, according to senior defensive end Jon Pike.
“We’ve been focusing on proper technique, refining that down a little bit,” Pike said. “Just trying to make sure everyone is doing their own jobs and trust your teammates.”
Roseburg’s defense has performed well to start the year. The Indians have allowed only 17 points per game and have held each of their first three opponents to season lows.
The Tribe will be tasked with stopping Bend tailback Nate Denny. The junior scored twice against the Indians in last year’s game and has already had at least one game of more than 100 yards rushing this season.
Denny is one of only two returning offensive starters and is also one of two returning defensive starters for the Lava Bears.
Bend graduated a majority of its starting lineup from a year ago, including tight end Luke Musgrave, who is now playing for the Oregon State Beavers.
Musgrave’s little brother, Colt, has taken over as the new starting quarterback for Bend. The junior was the JV quarterback last year. He’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds and is said to have a big arm, although he only threw five times last week in a 47-19 loss to North Medford.
After Roseburg’s game against Bend, the Indians will begin preparations for the start of SWC play. Roseburg begins the conference slate at Grants Pass on Oct. 4.
