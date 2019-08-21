All Roseburg High School football season ticket-holders have until Saturday to renew their seats for the 2019 season, RHS athletic secretary Carmen Finlay said.
All seats become available for resale at 7 a.m. Aug. 30. Tickets can be purchased until Sept. 5 at the main athletic office.
Roseburg has five home games during the regular season, starting with Mountain View on Sept. 6.
Information: 541-440-4162.
