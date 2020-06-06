If the 2020 Oregon high school football season starts on time — that’s certainly a big if because of the coronavirus — the Roseburg Indians open on Sept. 4 with a nonconference game against the Summit Storm in Bend to kick off Dave Heuberger’s fifth year as head coach.
The Tribe has five home games on its regular season schedule, starting with Mountain View of Bend on Sept. 11 at Finlay Field. Roseburg’s five nonconference contests are against teams that had losing seasons in 2019.
Roseburg’s last regular season game will be against Springfield on Oct. 30 at home. Heuberger guided the 5A Millers for four years before coming to Roseburg.
The Indians begin Southwest Conference play on Oct. 2, hosting Grants Pass. Roseburg’s other SWC contest at home is against South Medford Oct. 16.
In 3A, Sutherlin opens its season on Sept. 4 at home with a Special District 2 game against Junction City, a 4A club that’s playing down this season.
The Bulldogs face a challenging nonleague schedule, hosting Umatilla Sept. 11 and 2A Coquille Sept. 18 and traveling to Siuslaw Sept. 25. Coquille and Siuslaw were playoff teams last year.
In 2A, Oakland hosts 3A Yamhill-Carlton at Eddy Field and Reedsport will be at home against Bandon at Ruppe Field on Sept. 4. Yamhill-Carlton and Bandon each reached the postseason in 2019.
The Oakers, who advanced to the quarterfinals last season, open Special District 3 play on Sept. 18, visiting Reedsport.
The remaining Douglas County teams — South Umpqua, Douglas, Glide, Camas Valley, Days Creek, North Douglas, Riddle, Yoncalla and Glendale — have yet to list their complete 2020 schedules on the Oregon School Activities Association website.
