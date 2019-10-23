A mid-season slump hasn’t dashed the dreams of the Roseburg High football team. With two weeks left in the season, the Indians remain in the postseason discussion despite a five-game losing streak.
To reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014, Roseburg (2-5, 0-3 SWC) will need to turn things around in a hurry.
There are only two weeks left in the regular season and the Indians finish Southwest Conference play at 7 p.m. Friday against Sheldon (3-4, 2-0).
Head coach Dave Heuberger said that a more frank team film session earlier in the week has opened eyes.
Coaches talked with players about the little mistakes and errors that add up over the course of a game and how those miscues lead to results — like the ones the Indians have seen the past few weeks.
“Maybe as a coaching staff we didn’t address those little things in a timely enough manner,” Heuberger said. “We addressed them this week and I think the kids got it after we had that meeting.”
The Indians may look to mix things up a bit on offense to ignite a spark this week against Sheldon. Roseburg has struggled to maintain drives in recent weeks and managed just 118 yards of offense against North Medford last week.
Even with the lackluster results, senior running back Doran Gillespie has been putting together a solid final run to his high school career. Gillespie has rushed for a combined 151 yards and a touchdown in the past two weeks. He’s now 54 yards away from reaching 1,500 yards for his career.
Defensively, Roseburg will once again be tasked with stopping a high-powered offense, led by Sheldon senior Griffin Line, son of head coach Josh Line.
Griffin, the quarterback for the Irish, has thrown for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing for a team-high six TDs. He’s also been susceptible to turnovers with eight interceptions and three fumbles.
“We have an opportunity to still make something,” Heuberger said. “Obviously, we got to do some things the next couple of weeks and have some things bounce the right way, but I think they’re (the team) still excited because they know their goal of making the playoffs is still a possibility.”
Senior offensive lineman Blake Watson echoed Heuberger. He said the team hasn’t gotten down on itself through its recent struggles, but he admitted that their opportunity to reach the playoffs is quickly escaping.
“The window is slamming shut,” Watson said. “So we have to really try our best to keep our chances alive.”
Roseburg is currently ranked No. 32 in the OSAA 6A power rankings. To qualify for the 32-team playoff bracket, the Indians would most likely need to remain No. 32 or better to receive one of the 11 at-large berths.
The Indians will be celebrating both senior night and homecoming at Friday’s game.
Roseburg finishes the season on Nov. 1 with a nonconference game at Canby.
