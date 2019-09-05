The Roseburg High School football team kicks off its fourth year under head coach Dave Heuberger on Friday night with a nonleague contest against a physical Mountain View Cougars team from Bend.
After nearly four weeks of preseason practices, the Indians are anxious to take the field against somebody else.
“We’ve been obviously going after each other for a couple of weeks now. It will be nice to go up against somebody different than one of our teammates,” Heuberger said. “(The kids) have been practicing with some urgency this week, which has been a great sign. We’re excited to be able to play at home a little bit earlier this year.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Finlay Field.
Last season, the Indians hit the road three out of the first four weeks, and each road trip was over three hours. This year, the situation switches and those teams will travel to the Umpqua Basin, starting with the Cougars.
“It’s nice for the student body and the community to be able to come out and watch (at Finlay Field),” Heuberger said. “(The players) are excited no matter where we get the opportunity to play a game on a Friday night, but I think they obviously appreciate the support we get at home games.”
Mountain View rolled to a 46-6 win over Roseburg on its home turf a year ago in Bend and the Cougars went on to finish 5-5 and reach the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Senior running back Jonas Larson gashed the Tribe for 213 rushing yards and five touchdowns on his way to leading the state with more than 2,000 yards rushing and 32 scores.
Larson is now a freshman on the John Hopkins University football team in Baltimore, Maryland. The Cougars also graduated six other seniors who have gone on to play college football, leaving a lot of question marks at the skill positions.
Even with the roster changes — including starting quarterback — Heuberger says that Mountain View will be loaded and ready to plug in another standout in those positions.
“They’re a solid program that has been in the playoffs for a lot of years,” Heuberger said.
Where the Cougars will be strongest is in the trenches. The Cougars return four of five starters along an offensive line that led to the top rushing attack in 6A last year.
While Roseburg may not have a large number of lineman to rely on, Heuberger is confident in the guys he has.
“We fall into the same group as 90% of the state of Oregon,” he said. “We’d like to have more O-linemen, but it doesn’t mean we don’t have confidence in those O-linemen and D-linemen we have.”
Seniors Hunter Blix, Colton Jordan and Cayden Alexander-Gingery will make up the core of Roseburg’s counter attack up front. The trio have made a number of starts since their sophomore years.
They’ll be blocking for first-year starting quarterback Jace Stoffal, who missed a majority of last season after suffering a broken collarbone in the game at Mountain View.
“We’re pretty excited where he’s at right now,” Heuberger said. Stoffal has thrown for a total of 207 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in his limited opportunities at the varsity level.
Heuberger says the Indians will need to be disciplined on defense against the Cougars’ run-first offense and he believes the Tribe has the ability to stretch the field with its passing game, but will need to win one-on-one battles against man coverage.
The 2019 season of Roseburg High football can be heard on KSKR (1490-AM) or watch games live on 541radio.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.