Roseburg High School’s football team has gotten off to its best start in years, but now it’s time for the Indians to take their show on the road for the first time this season.
“I think at this point they’re just excited to play a football game,” replied Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger, when asked about his team’s attitude towards going on the road to play Reynolds this week.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, where Reynolds plays all of its home games.
Finlay Field has been friendly to Roseburg (2-0). Through two weeks at home, the Indians have demonstrated an offense capable of finding the end zone and a defense that has been effective at keeping teams out.
Roseburg is coming off its first shutout win since 2017 and has outscored opponents by an average of 23 points so far this fall. The Indians’ strong start is their best since 2013, when the team started the year 5-0.
“Offensively, I feel like we’ve put up a lot of points. A good number of points,” Roseburg senior wide receiver/defensive back Skyler Moore said. “Also, I mean defensively last week they didn’t score anything, we shut them out. So, I think both ways are doing pretty good.”
Roseburg’s offense has excelled both through the air and on the ground. The passing game, led by senior quarterback Jace Stoffal, scored four times in Week 1.
Then it was senior running back Doran Gillespie who scored three touchdowns in Week 2 to help the Tribe to victory.
Defensively, the Indians have been opportunistic with five turnovers so far. Roseburg’s defense has also scored a touchdown in each of its first two games, but the Indians will once again be faced with the challenge of shutting down a high-scoring team.
“We’re excited for the challenge that (Reynolds’ offense) brings to our defense that we haven’t necessarily seen yet,” Heuberger said.
Reynolds (2-0) will stretch the field from sideline to sideline in its spread option offense. The Raiders have the highest-scoring average Class 6A (60 points per game) and have also allowed the fewest points (6 points).
“We’re more versatile offensively,” Reynolds coach Ryan Aldred said, when comparing this year’s team against the team Roseburg beat 49-38 last year at Finlay Field.
“I think overall our kids are smarter. They understand our system a little bit better and we’re able to do, I wouldn’t say more elaborate things, but just more advanced.”
Junior running back Miles Wilson led the 6A in rushing yards and touchdowns in Week 1 and has scored six times already this year.
Senior Dominique Miller has taken over at quarterback and has been a dual-threat option for Aldred, who described the signal-caller as more elusive, faster and quicker than last year’s starter, Jaden Hawkinson.
“He brings an entirely different element to our offense. I think he reads better from what we ask him to do. He understands the offense a little bit better and runs it more fluid,” Aldred said.
Reynolds’ starters haven’t had to play a full four quarters yet this season. The Raiders blew out Franklin 64-0 last week and had their first-string players out of the game in the third quarter.
“We really haven’t been battled tested to the point where our down position and even our skill guys have had to play a full game yet,” Aldred said.
The coach added that he expects Roseburg will provide a four-quarter fight on Friday night.
Sports radio station 1490 The Score KSKR-AM will travel to Gresham to broadcast the game in person.
