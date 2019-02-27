Roseburg's Zack Mandera has been selected to play for the South team in the Les Schwab Bowl All-Star Football game.
The contest, which features the top graduated high school seniors in classes 6A and 5A, will be held on June 15 at Hillsboro Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Mandera was a four-year varsity letterman for the Indians, playing his freshman season for Thurman Bell and the last three years for Dave Heuberger.
Mandera was honored as the Southwest Conference defensive player of the year as a senior and was a second-team all-state selection at linebacker. He also contributed some big games on offense at running back.
Mandera has signed with Portland State University.
(0) comments
