The Roseburg High School football team will hold its annual Orange and Black scrimmage at 7 p.m. on Friday at Finlay Field.
Admission is free.
The Indians, guided by fourth-year coach Dave Heuberger, are preparing for their season opener. Roseburg will host Mountain View of Bend on Sept. 6 in a nonconference game.
