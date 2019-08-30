With the season opener a week away, the Roseburg High School football team held its final scrimmage on Friday night at Finlay Field.
Dave Heuberger’s Indians went against each other for about an hour before their fans. The first-string offense and first-string defense showed some good moments, but are works in progress.
“There’s growth,” Heuberger, the fourth-year head coach, said afterwards. “I thought we flew around and threw the ball around pretty good. We’re ahead of where we’ve been throwing the ball ... I have no qualms where our passing game is for it still being August.
“We’re a little longer and more athletic than we’ve been, so that’s encouraging. Obviously we need to get our running game going more and brush up on some blocking. (Defensively) we flew to the ball. I was impressed by the amount of guys who got to the ball.”
Strong-armed senior quarterback Jace Stoffal directs the Tribe’s offense. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder has some talented receivers to throw to and seniors Doran Gillespie and Carson Thompson are among the running backs who can pick up yardage when given the opportunity.
“We’ve got more playmakers this year and more height, that’s something you’re going to notice,” Heuberger said.
“We’re all getting pretty confident,” Stoffal said of the offense. “We’ve been together for four years, so we all feel pretty comfortable. I know the offense well and feel confident running it.”
The Indians will resume practice on Monday. They will host Mountain View of Bend next Friday in a nonconference game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We’re getting pretty antsy for it,” Stoffal said. “Can’t wait.”
