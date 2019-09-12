The Roseburg High School football team started the season with a win for the first time since 2013, but the Indians aren’t spending too much time enjoying their 33-30 victory over Mountain View last Friday.
“The most important thing is to not let it go to our heads,” senior running back Carson Thompson said. “It was a good game, a hard game, played well, but it’s a new game every week. We’ve just got to stay focused.”
Roseburg (1-0) has been back out on the football field gearing up for a Week 2 showdown at Finlay Field with McMinnville (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We got to continue to get better. I mean, that’s just the simple message,” Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger said. “We identified six or seven things that we felt that we can get better and fix in a week of football.”
There’s always room for improvement, but there were plenty of areas where the Indians shined in the season opener. The Tribe’s 269 passing yards was more than the team had in a single game all of last year and the four penalties for just 25 yards showed discipline early in the season.
Heuberger has been impressed with his team’s work ethic following the win.
“I think there’s a little more pep in their step,” Heuberger said. “They’re a hard working group of kids and I think there’s a little bit more confidence in their hard work.
“It’s good they get to see the rewards of their hard work, rather than waiting for week three, four, five to do it. Definitely, it’s good to see that and it’s also good to see them stay hungry.”
The Tribe will face a McMinnville team that is also riding high off a 60-14 win over 5A Milwaukie. The Grizzlies averaged over 10 yards per carry in the contest and consistently started drives in Milwaukie territory.
The RHS coaching staff sees McMinnville as a similar team to their first opponent, Mountain View. The Grizzlies are experienced along the line, but are breaking in new players at many of the skill positions, including quarterback.
McMinnville coach Ryan McIrvin hasn’t settled on a full-time starter under center. The Grizzlies will use either senior Cole Justice or sophomore Kyran Hoskinson.
McIrvin says Hoskinson has the physical talents to be a varsity QB, but Justice brings experience, leadership and comfort to the offense.
Roseburg managed to limit the effectiveness of Mountain View’s run-heavy offense last week and it will be faced with another challenging test in Week 2.
“Lots of confidence came from (that) game,” Thompson said. “We just have to look forward to the next game, McMinnville. Looking for the same energy, tear it up, have a good day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.