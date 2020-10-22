No question — the 1989 Class AAA state championship football game between the Ashland Grizzlies and Roseburg Indians is among the best high school contests I've covered for The News-Review.
It was a highly-entertaining matchup between the two Southern Oregon Conference schools before 8,115 fans at Autzen Stadium. It was full of drama and featured two star-studded rosters.
Ashland, guided by Jim Nagel, completed a 14-0 season with a 24-22 victory over Thurman Bell's Indians. Matt Wells' 17-yard field goal with 1:05 left in the game provided the winning points.
Roseburg (11-2) had an opportunity to win it, but Jamie Burke's 47-yard field goal was blocked by Bobby Foote on the final play. The Indians were playing in their third straight state title game and were denied again.
Both Roseburg losses during that 1989 season came to the Grizzlies, who handed the Tribe a 28-14 defeat in Ashland in Week 3.
"I don't think anyone here is surprised we're facing them again in the championship game," Nagel told me prior to the contest.
Among the standouts involved in the game was Ashland wide receiver/strong safety Chad Cota, who went on to play at the University of Oregon and enjoyed an eight-year career in the National Football League.
Cota was part of a talented receiving corps that included Foote, Wells and Brent Tobiasson. The Grizzlies were quarterbacked by Bert Petersen and their feature back was Dan Buchanan.
Roseburg showcased two 1,000-yard rushers in junior tailback Greg Fogle and senior fullback John Young. Senior quarterback Pokey Fugate did a terrific job of directing the Tribe's triple-option attack, running for nearly 500 yards and passing for over 1,500 yards.
Fugate had some good targets to throw to, including junior tight end Rich Ruhl, Burke and sophomore Todd Black. The offensive line was anchored by senior tackle Heath Howington, who was selected the Gatorade Oregon high school player of the year.
The Grizzlies finished with a 351-321 edge in total offense, but the Indians possessed the ball 11 more minutes than Ashland. Roseburg did make some critical mistakes, getting two punts blocked (one which gave the Grizzlies a two-point safety in the first quarter) and committing six penalties.
A 63-yard touchdown run by Fogle early in the first period was nullified by an illegal motion penalty.
"Those were two great football teams, two teams that wouldn't quit," Bell said following the game. "It's too darn bad anybody had to lose it.
"We played them about as well as we could. We didn't lose the game — they won it."
"They deserve to be state champs," Fogle added.
Foote was the player of the game, making six receptions for 161 yards. He had scoring catches of 39 and 77 yards and made the game-preserving block.
Wells chipped in three catches for 51 yards, two of them coming on Ashland's final scoring drive. Buchanan was the game's top rusher with 109 yards on 15 carries, highlighted by a 23-yard score in the second quarter.
Petersen completed 10 of 19 passes for 220 yards and two TDs.
Aside from the 63-yard run that didn't count, Fogle was held in check by the Grizzlies, managing just 29 yards in 12 attempts. Young led the way with 101 yards on 22 carries and Fugate picked up 31 yards.
Black hauled in four passes for 67 yards and two TDs, while Fugate was 11 of 24 for 160 yards and three scores. Ruhl caught three balls for 36 yards, including an 11-yard scoring reception in the second period.
The Indians went ahead 22-21 when Fugate connected with Black on a 27-yard pass and Burke kicked the extra point with 5:12 remaining in the contest.
"This is as tough as they come," Fugate said of the loss. "We played with a lot of heart, but you've got to respect those guys. They just got us with the big plays."
You can listen to a broadcast of the 1989 state final at 7 p.m. Friday on The Score, 1490 (AM) and 92.3 (FM). It's the eighth of nine Classic RHS games that are being aired this fall in place of the Tribe's 2020 season that has been moved to March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
