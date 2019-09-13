ADAIR VILLAGE — Douglas was no match for No. 2 Santiam Christian on Friday, falling 46-0 in a nonleague prep football game.
Leevi Brown was the top rusher for the Trojans (0-2), gaining 45 yards on 13 carries. Jesse Brecht completed 19 of 25 passes for 131 yards. Tye Cross made nine receptions for 55 yards and Brett Perry caught nine balls for 54 yards.
Defensively, Johnny Slone made eight tackles. Landen Lane and Noah Knight had interceptions.
"Santiam Christian is a good team," Douglas coach Silia Polamalu said. "We had a lot of improvements from last week in certain areas and will take away the positive things we did tonight."
Douglas will meet Sutherlin next Friday in its home opener.
Douglas;0;0;0;0;—;0
S. Christian;7;16;7;16;—;46
First Quarter
SC — Kennel 46 run (Mehlschau kick)
Second Quarter
SC — Mehlschau 19 field goal
SC — Mehlschau 15 run (Mehlschau kick)
SC — Fullbright 37 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
SC — Villers 29 pass from Kennel (Mehlschau kick)
Fourth Quarter
SC — Villers 31 pass from Kennel (Mehlschau kick)
SC — Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.