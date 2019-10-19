SUTHERLIN — Santiam Christian was just too much for Sutherlin on Friday night as the Eagles pulled away for a 43-7 victory to move into sole possession of first place in the 3A Special District 2 North.
Santiam Christian sophomore quarterback Ely Kennel ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns and was 13-for-21 passing for 150 yards and two TDs.
Sutherlin’s two running backs were held in check by the Eagles' tough defense, which allows just over 8 points a game. Senior running back Jake Merrifield, averaging 151 yards per game, was held to 48 yards on 14 carries, while Josh Davis finished with 74 yards on 21 carries.
Tehgan Pacini was 5-for-12 passing for 69 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to Mason Gill in the second quarter for Sutherlin’s only touchdown.
After Santiam Christian (7-0, 3-0 SD2N) went up 13-0 in the first quarter, Sutherlin put together a drive from its own 5-yard line to start the second quarter. The drive imploded on the 13th play when, on second-and-goal and a foot away from the end zone, Pacini fumbled the snap. The Eagles recovered at the 2 and scored two plays later on a 93-yard run by Kennel to make it 20-0.
At a time when the Bulldogs had a chance to make it a one-touchdown game, Sutherlin head coach Josh Gary said that sequence was a huge turnaround and changed the whole complexion of the game.
“It did and that’s such a talented team, you can’t and you can’t give them extra opportunities, for sure,” Gary said. “That was big. We’d finally kind of got some rhythm on offense and were moving the ball well, and we get all the way down there to the goal and it was just the quarterback-center exchange.”
Sutherlin (5-2, 2-1) was outgained by the Eagles 461 yards to 239, its lowest offensive output of the season. The Bulldogs finished with 179 yards rushing as a team, 69 yards passing and had four turnovers.
“We weren’t careful with the ball at all, a couple of fumbles and we threw some picks,” Gary said. “We stepped outside ourselves trying to make something happen, and they force you into that, they do such a great job running the football. They’re a good football team and every once in a while you just get beat.”
Sutherlin will be at Pleasant Hill next Friday in a league contest.
Sa. Christian13 7 13 10— 43
Sutherlin 0 7 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
SC — Kennel 15 run (L. Mehlschau kick)
SC — Beem 1 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
SC — Kennel 93 run (L. Mehlschau kick)
Suth — Gill 29 pass from Pacini (Alcantar kick)
Third Quarter
SC — MaQatish 8 pass from Kennel (run failed)
SC — Beem 1 run (L. Mehlschau kick)
Fourth Quarter
SC — Bain 3 pass from Kennel (L. Mehlschau kick)
SC — Kowan 23 field goal
