WINSTON — The Douglas High School football team struggled through a trying year in 2018, but head coach Silia Polamalu hopes last year’s tribulations will lead to success in 2019.
“When you look back on last season, you look at the record and think, ‘Boy, that must have been a bad year,’” Polamalu said. “We played some really tight games and came up on the losing end a couple of times. We’re hoping we can turn the corner on those close ones and have a much better season this year.”
The Trojans finished last year with a 1-8 overall record, placing fifth in Special District 2 South. Douglas got its only win with an 8-0 shutout against rival South Umpqua in the final week of the season.
The Douglas roster lost a war of attrition last year, which led to a number of sophomores swinging up from the junior varsity level. Many of those underclassmen played their way into starting roles by the end of the season.
“They got some good experience to build off of,” Polamalu said.
Polamalu and his staff have worked with the players throughout the offseason to improve in time for this season. The coaches took about 15 players to a camp at Linfield College at the start of the summer and worked in 7-on-7 camps with other local teams.
Juniors Jesse Brecht and Landen Lane have been competing this summer to earn the starting job at quarterback. Brecht is the returning starter from last season, but Polamalu expects the competition to stretch into the first week of the regular season.
Brecht doesn’t mind the competition with Lane, a long-time teammate.
“We’re always helping each other. We’re critiquing each other. We’re making sure we’re both getting better at the same time,” Brecht said. “With the thought that every mistake could be the other guy passing you, it really makes you try harder and harder.”
Whichever signal-caller earns the starting job, he’ll have the task of running a new-look offense this fall. Polamalu has assistant Nick Garcia helping run a veer option offense with the hopes of taking advantage of junior running backs Leevi Brown and Noah Knight.
“We’ve got a couple of big running backs,” Polamalu said. “We’re going to change up our running game a little bit. Get those kids running downhill and kind of ride their ability to grind out some yards for us.”
Defensively, the Trojans will look to improve a squad that allowed more than 32 points per game. Brown, a junior linebacker, says the team has shown more chemistry on the field this year and he expects that to result in better outcomes for the Trojans.
“This group of kids that we’ve got here has a lot more camaraderie compared to other seasons,” Brown said. “And we’ve been running this defense our whole lives. We have it down and we’ll do good this year.”
Depth for the Trojans will be a concern. Turnout to fall camp has been low due to smaller class sizes, and Polamalu said he is taking precautions to make sure players are able to stay on the field.
“We’ve got to make sure they’re in shape and stretching good and strong, so we can avoid injuries,” the coach said.
Douglas starts the season on the road on Sept. 6 with a nonleague game against La Pine and will hit the road again in Week 2 for a trip to Santiam Christian.
The Trojans begin league play on Oct. 4 at home against St. Mary’s of Medford.
