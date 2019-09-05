GLENDALE — A new season brings a new head coach for the Glendale football team, with Brad Silveira taking a step back and Robin Miller taking control of the playbook.
Miller was an assistant coach at Glendale last year and for four years at Days Creek, but this is his first head coaching job. Miller said it was a group decision for him to take over.
“Brad Silveira was trying to figure out a way to possibly have me be head coach next year and I was like, ‘Yeah, of course I would do it!’” Miller said. “I guess the way I answered, he was like, ‘You answered that really quickly, how would you feel about transitioning to that this year?’ and I said, ‘that’s fine, I can do that.’”
Silveira will continue as an assistant, along with Patrick Donner as defensive coordinator and Tim Cass as the player safety coach.
Coaching is not the only changes the team will see this year. Only five offensive and five defensive players remain from last year’s team.
“I think we have a pretty good group,” Miller said. “We have 20 kids out right now, which is the most that they have had in a few years.”
Among those are three returning seniors, a few juniors and a group of freshmen that Miller describes as really good.
“We have a really good group of freshmen coming in. They bring a lot of speed and athleticism,” Miller said. “They come off an undefeated season last year in junior high. They are really competitive, and I’m sure they’ll find their way onto the field pretty regularly.”
Among the returners is senior Brody Lee, a fullback and defensive end, and junior Kalab Cline, a halfback, outside linebacker and defensive end. Miller believes both players will stand out, especially if Lee continues to play the way he has in practice so far.
“Our team speed is really good,” Miller said. “I have no idea who’s going to stand out, they are all really fast. When we go out on defense we will probably have seven guys that are really fast. In eight-man football, that is kinda big.”
This year’s biggest change is to the playbook, which Miller says he has simplified.
“With me coming in as the head coach, I have changed our offense and defense to things I understand and things that I have had success with in the past,” he said. “I think we build off of the speed and simplify things, just make things easier. By simplifying things, we’re able to build and get things going in a direction that everybody can understand and get excited about.”
Miller was not specific about the changes he made, only that he focused on making things less complicated, such as clarifying verbiage and assignments.
The Pirates participated in a jamboree against Yoncalla and Days Creek, and they’ll play Days Creek again in a league game in October. Miller said the Days Creek and Riddle games are what he’s most excited for.
“The (Days Creek) kids who are seniors now, they were the seventh-graders the first year that I coached junior high football there, so I’m kind of excited to see them,” Miller said. “And it’s always fun to play Riddle, because they are a local rival.
“Honestly, I’m just excited. I think this team has a chance to do some good things,” Miller added. “It’s really up to them as far as they go. They really are getting into it and having more fun and when you are having fun in football it seems like things tend to go your way.”
