GLIDE — The Glide football team could be considered in rebuilding mode after losing 10 seniors to graduation.
The Wildcats are coming off a 6-5 season, highlighted by a Class 2A playoff win over Knappa — Glide’s first postseason win since 1982.
Glide not only lost all-state players like Zach Holland and Dillon Towne, it lost its head coach. Jody Doty, who guided the Wildcats for 13 years, resigned following the season.
Aaron Towne, an assistant coach last year, is the new head coach and doesn’t expect a dropoff in talent like many outsiders expect. Towne reported a turnout of 31 during the first week of practice.
“We’ve got a lot of kids from last year, but they’re young kids who didn’t get a lot of playing time,” said Aaron Towne, who’s also the head track and field coach and head wrestling coach. “But we’re more athletic. We’re not as big, but have some threats on the outside we didn’t have last year.”
The Wildcats only have two returning starters on offense and one on defense.
“We’re definitely a lot younger, but I still think we’ve got plenty of talent,” senior tight end/defensive end Ethan Wilding said. “I’m very optimistic. That playoff win did a lot for our confidence. It made us believe we can do it again.”
“I think we’re a better team than last year,” junior tackle/defensive lineman Tanner Pope said. “Definitely faster, definitely younger, but we’ll be a really good team. We have a strong line and a lot of fast kids.”
Senior slotback/outside linebacker Gage Dill agreed.
“We’re going to do pretty good,” he said. “We have a lot of young kids with a lot of heart coming out. We have the speed to make up for what we lost. If we put it together we have a team that can do something.”
Senior Caidyn Cunningham (5-foot-9, 210 pounds) returns at quarterback.
“He’s a heck of an athlete,” coach Towne said. “He’s a little dinged up right now, but he’ll be ready to play.”
Juniors Mason Delcollo (5-9, 200) and Sebastian Florence (5-9, 200), the latter a converted lineman, are the top candidates at running back.
“You can’t replace a Zach Holland, but Mason is a totally different runner,” Aaron Towne said. “We’ll have more smash-mouth guys back there.”
Wilding (6-6, 260) heads the receiving corps. The likely starters on the line are sophomore Marcus Lologo (5-10, 185) at center, junior Quintin Medley (5-9, 175) and junior Bryce McComb (6-3, 300) at guards, and Pope (6-3, 220) and sophomore Jaden Rondeau (6-2, 220) at tackles.
“I think we can both run and pass,” Wilding said.
Defensively, coach Towne expects the Wildcats to be solid across the board.
Glide opens its season Sept. 6 on the road, visiting Bandon for a nonleague game. The Wildcats open Special District 5 play on Oct. 4 at Illinois Valley.
