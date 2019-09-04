RIDDLE — The Riddle High School football team turned in a successful season in 2018, posting its first winning campaign in six years and advancing to the state playoffs for the first time since 1995.
The Irish, guided by Russell Hobson, finished second in Special District 2 West and went 7-3 overall, exiting the Class 1A eight-man playoffs with a first-round loss to Crane.
“That was huge — huge for the culture,” said Hobson, who returned for his second stint with the Irish last year. “We haven’t had a football culture here. This group has taken it to a whole new level.”
Riddle lost five seniors to graduation, but hopes to carry that momentum into this year. The Irish had a turnout of 17 players during the first week of practice. They return four starters each on offense and defense.
“We were a little worried it might be a rebuilding year, but right now we think it might be a reloading year,” Hobson said. “I’m excited what the guys are going to bring to us.”
“I think we can do the same thing as last year,” said senior end/defensive end Dylan Moore, who was a first-team all-league selection on defense. “We have enough talent, we can stand up there with everyone else. I have a lot of confidence in all of our players.”
Senior lineman Shawn Scott (5-foot-11, 260 pounds) is back with the Irish after playing at 3A South Umpqua last year.
“I think it will be a good season,” he said. “The playoffs are in our grasp. We’ve got some speed.”
Sophomores Jesse Myers (6-0, 200) and Justin Jenks (5-9, 145) are the top candidates at quarterback. Junior running back Monte Sertain (5-10, 210) returns after breaking his foot last year.
“We’re still trying to figure out where the pieces fit,” Hobson said. “Jenks was the backup quarterback last year before he got hurt. Myers was the tight end and backup running back. He’s aware of what the passing and running games look like.”
The likely starters on the line are junior Peyton Miller (6-0, 260) at center and juniors Logen Bridges (6-3, 230) and Ryan Payne (6-0, 210) at guards. Moore (6-1, 190) and freshman Tanner Dobeck (6-3, 210) are the ends.
“The line could be one of our strong suits this year,” Hobson said. “We’re a lot bigger.”
Defensively, the Irish will be led by Moore on the outside, Myers at middle linebacker, Jenks at safety and Bridges on the line. Scott will help at noseguard.
“I expect we’ll have a pretty solid defense,” Moore said.
Riddle opens its season on Sept. 6 with a nonleague game at Mapleton.
“The young guys are coming along well,” Hobson said. “We’re hoping we can kind of take off from last year and put together another decent year.”
