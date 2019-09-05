TRI CITY — The South Umpqua Lancers appear determined to rebound from a disappointing 2018 football season.
South Umpqua won two of its first three games, then dropped the final six contests to finish 2-7 overall. The Lancers were without their best player, wide receiver/defensive back Chris Martinez, for most of the season due to a knee injury. The Lancers went 0-5 in Class 3A Special District 2 South play.
South Umpqua, guided by seventh-year coach Steve Stebbins, returns six starters each on offense and defense.
“I really like our kids,” said Stebbins, who had a turnout of 40 during the first week of practice. “They’re a positive group, work hard and come with energy every day. They’ve been willing to work and listen. I know we don’t have a lot of seniors, so we’ll be asking a lot of sophomores to get their feet wet and learn what varsity football is all about. It looks like it’ll be a fun group to coach.”
Senior lineman Noah Rudy (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is among the returning starters for the Lancers.
“We’re just trying to piece together what we’ve got and roll with the punches,” Rudy said. “We’re looking for better numbers than we had last year. That wasn’t what any of us wanted, but this year is different. We’re all trying to look for better things.”
“I think our goal is to just improve on what we did last year,” added senior lineman Zach Downard. “We have a lot of younger guys coming up. We have to be better up front, because it always starts with the line.”
Senior Josh Deister (6-1, 160) returns at quarterback for S.U. His teammates expect an improved version.
“I think Josh will do better,” Rudy said. “We’ve got to do a better job up front of protecting him — we didn’t do a good job of that last year. As long as we can protect him, he’ll put up great numbers.”
“He’s going to get better,” Stebbins said. “He has a grasp of the offense from last year. He got better every game, but we just weren’t a great team. I think he’ll grow this year.”
The top candidates at running back for the Lancers are junior Taylor Wylie (5-9, 185) and sophomore Caj Simmons (5-5, 180). Senior tight end Christian Allen (5-11, 190) was a second-team all-league selection at wide receiver. Senior Cameron Jaynes (6-2, 180) is another capable tight end.
“Wylie and Simmons are really good football players,” Stebbins said. “If we can block for them, they’ll make some things happen.”
Senior Kyla Pires, a goalkeeper for the girls soccer team, is back as the kicker.
Defensively, South Umpqua will be led by Simmons and Wylie at inside linebacker, Allen at outside linebacker and Rudy and Downard (6-1, 240) on the line. Allen made second-team all-league at linebacker and punter, and Rudy and Wylie each received honorable mention.
“My biggest concern is depth, especially on the offensive and defensive lines,” Stebbins said.
The Lancers open their season on Sept. 6 with a nonleague game against Yreka, California, at Kent Wigle Stadium at Frosty Loghry Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.