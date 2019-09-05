SUTHERLIN — It was quite an impressive return last season for Sutherlin head coach Josh Gary. He had been out of coaching since the 2012 season, when his Bulldogs went 2-7.
After a long stretch of lean seasons, Gary brought back the old-school Wing-T running offense and a hard-nosed 4-3 defense last year. The result was a three-way tie for the Special District 2 North championship. The Bulldogs finished 7-3 and earned their first trip to the state playoffs since 2010.
To top it off, Gary was selected as coach of the year.
Gary, who’s in his 10th season of coaching overall at Sutherlin, is hoping last year’s achievements have changed the mindset for Sutherlin football players after seven straight losing seasons and that it’ll be a springboard for more success this campaign.
Hunter Strong, a returning offensive and defensive lineman, thinks so.
“Definitely, we’re going to have more kids come out, (and) probably more fans, so we’ll get more excited,” Strong said. “We need to keep up the motivation to go back to the playoffs and win another league championship.”
The Bulldogs lost some talented players in Will Singleton, a first-team all-league linebacker and offensive lineman, quarterback Cade Meisner, big tight end/defensive end JR Bailey, and some big linemen due to graduation. So filling those spots on the line will be key for the type of offense the Bulldogs run.
“Doing what we do, the guys up front really pay the bills, so having that big of a shift change is a lot of work, for sure,” Gary said. “We lose four out of five offensive linemen, plus a solid tight end, solid quarterback, so yeah, some big holes to fill.”
Sutherlin has six returning two-way starters, and Gary is confident that with Strong (6-0, 230, senior) Dayden Jacobs (5-10, 245, senior) plus some part-time starters from last year that played a lot — Bryon Baker, (6-0, 200, senior) and Issac Horn, (6-4, 215, senior) — will give the line some good experience. Gary expects Jason Baker (5-11, 185, senior) to also make an impact.
In the backfield, there will be a new quarterback to run the offense. Tehgan Pacini (6-1, 180, junior) and Dylan Smalley (5-9, 155, junior) are competing for that position. They may both see a lot of playing time, especially early in the season.
“Dylan is smaller, a little bit more speed. Tehgan is a little bit bigger, stronger,” Gary said.
Jake Merrifield (5-8, 160, senior), is a first-team all-league running back who Gary calls Sutherlin’s best returning back and an all-around solid player who plays within the system really well. Merrifield ran for more than 700 yards last year.
“We have to work hard. We have some new guys stepping in that will have to learn,” Merrifield said. “But instead of wanting to win, we expect to win.”
Case Wells (6-0, 155, senior) will give the Bulldogs even more depth at running back and defensive back. He likes the makeup of the team.
“I think we’re good at quarterback, and at running back I think we’re going to be just fine, and especially at wide receiver,” he said.
Mason Gill (6-4, 180, senior), a first-team all-league wide receiver, was the main passing target last year. With defenses trying to stop the run, he knows when a pass is thrown his way he’s always got a chance at a big play.
“It’s awesome because we’re running it all the time and the fakes are down, so well and I’m usually open,” Gill said.
Josh Davis (6-1, 190, junior) is a bruising runner at fullback and also plays at linebacker. He came to camp bigger and stronger. Brandon Carr (6-0, 150, senior), a first-team defensive back last season, returns at wide receiver.
“We’ve got a lot of good young talent and some good talent coming back from last year,” Carr said. “We just have to adjust to the new players to make it all work out.”
“The expectations have changed,” Gary said. “Last year we were just trying to figure out who we were. This year, we’re obviously ahead of where we were this time last year, but can that translate into wins, it’s hard to say.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.