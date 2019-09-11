Week 2 of the Oregon high school football season offers some intriguing matchups, with 13 Douglas County Class 3A, 2A and 1A teams taking the field this weekend.
The lone contest featuring two county teams has Reedsport at Oakland Friday. Also in action are Sutherlin, Douglas, South Umpqua, Glide, Elkton, North Douglas, Camas Valley, Days Creek, Glendale and Riddle.
Yoncalla will host Triad at 1 p.m. Saturday.
SOUTH UMPQUA (1-0) AT DAYTON (0-1) — The Lancers opened their season last week at Kent Wigle Stadium with a 45-21 nonleague win over Yreka, California. The Pirates lost 39-0 to Santiam Christian.
“I think it was huge for us (to get a win in the opener),” South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. “It gives the kids a boost of confidence. I liked how we competed, how we played defense. We weren’t consistent offensively, but did some good things.”
Tight end Christian Allen scored five touchdowns, four by receiving and one rushing. Quarterback Josh Deister passed for 146 yards and four TDs and ran for a score. Sophomore Caj Simmons rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Lancers intercepted five passes, with Allen getting two picks.
Stebbins has some concerns about Dayton.
“The things that jumps off is they’re huge,” he said. “They have four-five kids up front who are between 270-315 pounds. Their 250-pound fullback (senior Blake Larsen) will be a challenge and their quarterback (senior Kody Fuller) is a very good athlete.”
DOUGLAS (0-1) AT SANTIAM CHRISTIAN (1-0) — The Trojans, who lost 42-22 at La Pine in their opener, hope to rebound against a talented Eagles team in Adair Village.
Santiam Christian is No. 2 in this week’s OSAAtoday coaches’ poll. Two of its top players are sophomore quarterback Ely Kennel, who completed 9 of 13 passes for 173 yards and three TDs versus Dayton, and junior running back Marcus Fullbright, who ran for 180 yards on 14 carries.
TAFT (1-0) AT SUTHERLIN (0-1) — The Bulldogs are coming off a 50-26 nonleague loss to No. 9 Hidden Valley at home. The Tigers of Lincoln City knocked off Harrisburg 14-6.
Jake Merrifield had a 100-yard rushing game and scored two TDs and Case Wells added 70 yards rushing last week for Sutherlin, but the defense gave up seven scores.
REEDSPORT (1-0) AT OAKLAND (0-1) — The Oakers opened with a 40-26 loss at No. 6 Coquille. The Brave defeated Neah-Kah-Nie 20-12 in Reedsport.
Corbin Picknell, who ran for a pair of TDs last week, leads the Oakers’ running game. The Brave defense stepped up last week, shutting out Neah-Kah-Nie over the last three quarters.
COQUILLE (1-0) AT GLIDE (1-0) — The Wildcats look to contain the explosive Red Devils in their home opener.
Quarterback Caidyn Cunningham passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in Glide’s 33-18 nonleague victory at Bandon last week. Sophomore Dylan Ackerman had two scoring receptions.
ELKTON (1-0) AT MYRTLE POINT (0-1) — The Elks hit the road for a nonleague game with the Bobcats.
Elkton downed Mohawk 28-22 in its opener, while Myrtle Point dropped a 40-8 decision to Waldport.
HOSANNA CHRISTIAN (1-0) AT NORTH DOUGLAS (0-1) — The Warriors lost 32-22 to Days Creek in Drain in their eight-man opener. The No. 3 Lions of Klamath Falls whipped Virginia City, Nevada, 60-0.
Austin Frieze caught a TD pass and ran for another for North Douglas last week. Four turnovers cost the Warriors.
CAMAS VALLEY (1-0) AT FALLS CITY (0-1) — The No. 5 Hornets opened their eight-man schedule with a 66-6 pounding of Bonanza at home, while the Mountaineers lost 46-14 at Yoncalla.
Camas Valley plans to continue using two quarterbacks, with sophomore Jared Standley and senior Jared Hunt both capable of doing damage.
DAYS CREEK (1-0) AT PROSPECT (0-0) — The Wolves will be on the road to face the Cougars, who are playing their eight-man season opener.
Days Creek made several big plays in last week’s win at North Douglas. Gerritt Wentland passed for two TDs and returned an interception 72 yards for a score.
GLENDALE (1-0) AT MOHAWK (0-1) — Kalab Cline and Robert Martin both had 100-yard rushing games for the Pirates’ in their season-opening eight-man 64-16 rout of Chiloquin at home.
The Mustangs of Marcola dropped a hard-fought battle at Elkton.
RIDDLE (0-1) AT PERRYDALE (1-0) — The Irish are on the road for the second straight week, visiting the Pirates in an eight-man nonleague game.
Perrydale picked up a 44-28 win over Lyle, Washington, in its opener. Riddle was humbled 52-12 by No. 10 Mapleton.
SATURDAY’S GAME
TRIAD (0-0) AT YONCALLA (1-0) — The Timberwolves of Klamath Falls will play their eight-man season opener on the road against the Eagles, who posted a 32-point win over Falls City last week at home.
Brandon Wigzell and Jordan Aguilar combined for 340 yards rushing and five TDs for Yoncalla against Falls City.
