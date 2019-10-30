It's been a bit of a roller coaster ride for the Glide High School football team this season.
The Wildcats (4-4, 2-1 Special District 5) haven't won back-to-back games this season, but they're in position to earn at least of a share of the league championship and land an automatic berth in the Class 2A playoffs.
Glide will host Lakeview (2-6, 2-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday to end the regular season, needing a victory to get the top seed in SD5.
Lost River (5-3, 2-1) is tied with Glide and Lakeview in the league race, but the Wildcats defeated the Raiders 14-8 on Oct. 18 in Merrill. Lost River beat Lakeview 17-7 on Oct. 11 and hosts Illinois Valley (1-7, 0-3) Friday. The tiebreaker belongs to Glide.
A loss could leave Glide out of the postseason picture, though it could still receive one of the four at-large berths for the playoffs. The Wildcats enter the weekend No. 14 in the OSAA power rankings.
Glide coach Aaron Towne expects his club to be ready on senior night.
"There's tons of motivation," Towne said. "The kids are working hard this week, they know what's on the line. It's going to be huge playing at home. We've fixed quite a few things, and hopefully we'll get the best version of Glide football we've had all year."
The Honkers won the league crown last year, edging Glide 21-20 in Lakeview in the regular season finale. Lakeview trailed 20-14 in the fourth quarter, but scored a touchdown on a pick-6 and kicked the extra point to pull out the win.
Neither team enters Friday's contest with a high-powered offense. Glide averages 18.5 points a game, while Lakeview averages 13.1.
Towne feels the game will be won in the trenches. He's looking for the Glide offensive line — consisting of center Marcus Lologo, guards Austin Warner and Jaden Rondeau and tackles Quintin Medley and Tanner Pope — to rise to the challenge.
"I don't expect it to be crazy (scoring-wise)," Towne said. "We haven't played a great offensive game yet and I'm hoping everybody is going to see it. The offensive line didn't perform well last week (in a 38-14 nonleague loss to Toledo at home). We left a lot of TDs on the field."
Sophomore quarterback Braxton Dill has been cleared to play this week after missing the Toledo game with a concussion. His presence would allow senior Caidyn Cunningham to move over to running back.
"We want to establish the run," Towne said.
Glide last captured a league title in 2010, winning the 3A Sunset Conference outright. The Wildcats tied for first with Bandon in the 2A Big Fir League in 2005.
OAKLAND (6-2, 3-1 SD3) AT CENTRAL LINN (1-7, 0-4) — The Oakers, who have already qualified for the 2A playoffs, can wrap up sole possession of second place in Special District 3 with a win over the Cobras in Halsey.
Oakland, which fell to No. 7 in the 2A coaches' poll following a 48-0 loss to No. 3 Monroe last week at home, defeated Central Linn 42-35 last year.
SIUSLAW (6-2, 3-1) AT SUTHERLIN (6-2, 3-1 SD2N) — The Bulldogs can secure second place in Special District 2 North with a victory over the Vikings at home.
Siuslaw has enjoyed a nice bounce-back season after going 0-8 last year. Sutherlin beat the Vikings 60-16 in 2018, but don't expect that to happen this time around. Siuslaw has won six of its last seven, including a 32-0 shutout of La Pine last week in Florence.
The Bulldogs want to pound the rock. Senior Jake Merrifield went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season in last week's 54-21 romp at Pleasant Hill and junior Josh Davis is approaching 1,000.
DOUGLAS (0-8, 0-4) AT SOUTH UMPQUA (1-7, 0-4 SD2S) — These two struggling teams are playing for fifth place in Special District 2 South.
The Trojans have allowed 376 points on the season, second-highest in 3A. The Lancers haven't been much better, giving up 40.8 points a game.
The series has been pretty even over the last 15 years, with Douglas holding an 8-7 advantage. Douglas won seven straight from 2007-13 before S.U. took the next four. The Trojans avoided a winless season last year with an 8-0 victory in Winston.
ROGUE RIVER (3-5, 2-2 SD5) AT REEDSPORT (3-5, 1-3 SD4) — The Chieftains and Brave end their seasons with a nonleague contest at Ruppe Field.
Reedsport lost 56-6 at Bandon last week, while Rogue River fell 24-0 to Lost River at home.
SILETZ VALLEY (3-4, 3-2 SD1N) AT NORTH DOUGLAS (5-3, 4-1 SD1S) — In a matchup of Warriors, North Douglas will host the district crossover playoff game, with a berth in the 1A eight-man playoffs at stake.
North Douglas has won four straight and averaged 47 points a game during that stretch. Senior quarterback Austin Frieze and junior running back Wyatt McDaniel have carried the offensive load.
MOHAWK (3-5, 2-3 SD1N) AT YONCALLA (3-5, 2-3 SD1S) — The Eagles host the Mustangs in a district crossover eight-man contest.
Yoncalla is coming off a 51-6 pasting of Elkton. Jordan Aguilar rushed for a career-high 241 yards and scored four touchdowns and Elijah Allen sparked a strong defensive effort.
BONANZA (3-5, 3-2 SD2E) AT DAYS CREEK (7-1, 4-1 SD2W) — The Wolves can join the 1A eight-man playoffs with a win over the Antlers at home in a district crossover playoff game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Days Creek is riding a four-game winning streak, averaging 50.5 points during the run.
WALDPORT (2-5, 0-5 SD1N) AT RIDDLE (2-6, 1-4 SD2W) — The visiting Irish and host Irish end their eight-man seasons with a nonleague contest.
The Irish whipped Myrtle Point 50-26 last week at home as Justin Jenks ran for three touchdowns.
GLENDALE (3-5, 2-3 SD2W) AT CHILOQUIN (2-6, 2-3 SD2E) — The Pirates host the Panthers in a district crossover eight-man game.
Both squads have been porous defensively. Chiloquin is allowing 50.4 points and Glendale 45.3 points a game.
