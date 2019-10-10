"Regis has definitely been a thorn in the Oakers' side," Oakland football coach Ben Lane said.
Yes the Rams have.
The Oakers (4-1, 1-0 CVC) hope to keep their share of first place in Class 2A Special District 3 when they travel to Stayton on Friday to face the Rams (1-4, 1-0). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Oakland, which is No. 5 in this week's Class 2A power rankings and No. 6 in the OSAAtoday coaches' poll, has lost four straight to Regis, including 26-6 last year at Eddy Field in Oakland. The Oakers' last win over the Rams came in 2010, when Oakland pulled out a 40-37 victory in a first-round playoff game in Oakland.
"You look at their losses this season and they were against quality teams (Umatilla, Kennedy, St. Mary's and Scio), so their record in no way reflects the talent they put on the field," Lane said. "They're 1-0 in league and that's the only record we need to look at."
The Oakers have posted four straight lopsided wins since opening the season with a 40-26 loss at Coquille, which is now No. 3 in the coaches' poll.
"Regis reminds me a little of us. Not super big, but fast and aggressive," Lane said. "They want to control the line of scrimmage. They have an athletic line and that's definitely the strength of their team."
Regis has missed the state playoffs the past two seasons after winning the state championship in 2016.
One lineman on the Rams who catches Lane's attention is Tyler Voltin, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound junior tackle. Lane says junior Byron Bishop is a capable quarterback, senior Joe Alley is a quality running back and senior Jackson Nees is the top receiver.
The Oakers hope to continue to establish their running game, which is led by Corbin Picknell. The junior has gained 1,179 yards on the season.
"We've been so efficient (running the ball) and haven't had to rely on throwing it much," Lane said. "(Quarterback) Conrad Jones can pass it."
Thursday's Games
SUTHERLIN (4-1, 1-0 SD2N) AT HARRISBURG (2-3, 0-1) — The Bulldogs are looking to avenge a 33-7 loss to the Eagles last year in Sutherlin and it looks like the opportunity is there this season.
Harrisburg was routed 64-8 by Siuslaw last week in Florence. Sutherlin pulled out a 29-28 win at La Pine in its league opener.
The run-oriented Bulldogs are led by senior running back Jake Merrifield, who ran for 171 yards and two TDs against La Pine. Josh Davis also had a 100-yard rushing game.
OAKRIDGE (2-3, 0-2 SD1S) AT NORTH DOUGLAS (2-3, 1-1) — In a matchup of Warriors, North Douglas will go after its second straight league eight-man victory.
Austin Frieze and Wyatt McDaniel key N.D.'s running game. Frieze, a senior quarterback, ran for 134 yards and one TD and passed for 137 yards and two scores in last week's 42-20 win at Elkton. McDaniel added 109 yards rushing and two TDs.
ELKTON (2-2, 0-2 SD1S) AT LOWELL (4-1, 2-0) — The Elks face a top 10 team this week, visiting the No. 7 Red Devils.
Lowell overpowered Yoncalla 66-15 last week in Yoncalla, with Taysian Williamson rushing for 164 yards and four TDs and passing for one score. Trystn Woody caught two scoring passes for the Elks against North Douglas.
Friday's Games
SOUTH UMPQUA (1-4, 0-1 SD2S) AT CASCADE CHRISTIAN (4-1, 0-1) — The injury-plagued Lancers are in a tough stretch of games, meeting the No. 6 Challengers at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Cascade Christian was humbled 42-14 by No. 1 Hidden Valley last week. South Umpqua, which has dropped four straight, led Brookings-Harbor at halftime but went scoreless in the second half and lost 35-14 at Kent Wigle Stadium.
"I watched that film (against Hidden Valley) and (Cascade Christian) had some offensive opportunities early that they didn't take advantage of," S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. "Hidden Valley is really good. Cascade is not as big as they've been, but they're fast on both sides of the ball and it's going to be a challenge for us."
The Lancers are missing some key two-way starters due to injuries. One of them is sophomore running back/linebacker Caj Simmons (knee). Simmons was injured in the third quarter against Brookings.
DOUGLAS (0-5, 0-1 SD2S) AT BROOKINGS-HARBOR (5-0, 1-0) — The Trojans will make their longest road trip of the season, meeting the unbeaten Bruins.
Douglas lost 60-20 to No. 8 St. Mary's last week in Winston. Coach Silia Polamalu was encouraged with his team's passing attack, which netted over 300 yards. Quarterback Jesse Brecht passed for two TDs and ran for a score.
REEDSPORT (2-3, 0-1 SD4) AT COQUILLE (4-1, 1-0) — The Brave take on another top 10 team, visiting the No. 3 Red Devils.
Reedsport lost 48-6 last week to then-No. 1 Toledo at Ruppe Field.
ROGUE RIVER (1-4, 0-1 SD5) AT GLIDE (3-2, 1-0) — The Wildcats will go after their second straight league win against the Chieftains at home.
Glide defeated Illinois Valley 34-27 in Cave Junction last week, while Rogue River lost 21-6 to Lakeview at home. Senior quarterback Caidyn Cunningham passed for three TDs and ran for one score for the Wildcats versus I.V.
YONCALLA (2-3, 1-1 SD1S) AT MAPLETON (5-0, 2-0) — The Eagles will be on the road, facing the No. 10 Sailors in an eight-man game.
Mapleton is solid on both sides, averaging 51.2 points and allowing 17.2 points per game. Jordan Aguilar had a 100-yard rushing game for Yoncalla against Lowell.
MYRTLE POINT (1-4, 0-2 SD2W) AT DAYS CREEK (4-1, 1-1) — The Wolves continue their four-game homestand against the Bobcats, who lost 42-16 to Glendale at home last week.
Days Creek rolled past Riddle 40-6, with Jackson Williams running for four TDs and passing for one. He finished with 128 yards on 12 carries.
The eight-man contest kicks off at 4 p.m.
BUTTE FALLS (3-1, 1-1 SD2W) AT GLENDALE (3-2, 2-0) — The Pirates can keep at least a share of the league lead with an eight-man victory over the Loggers at Leckel Field.
Glendale has gained steam offensively since freshman Skyler Davis took over at quarterback. Kaleb Cline ran for over 200 yards and two TDs and David Lovaglio caught eight passes for 190 yards and two scores versus Myrtle Point.
CAMAS VALLEY (4-0, 2-0 SD2W) AT RIDDLE (1-4, 0-2) — The Hornets will be heavily favored against the Irish, who are struggling with a small roster.
Camas Valley, which is No. 1 in the power rankings and No. 5 in the coaches' poll, has outscored its opponents 240-34.
