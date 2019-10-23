Thursday night lights in Camas Valley?
It's true.
The Camas Valley football team will host a night game for the first time in school history on Thursday, meeting Glendale in a Class 1A Special District 2 West eight-man game.
The contest, part of C.V.'s homecoming week and senior night, will kick off at 7 p.m.
The Hornets (6-0, 4-0 SD2W), ranked No. 3 in the latest 1A coaches' poll and No. 4 in the power rankings, have yet to be tested this season. The Pirates (3-4, 2-2), fresh off a 60-6 loss to Days Creek at Leckel Field, will be big underdogs.
"I think it's pretty cool," Camas Valley first-year head coach Keri Ewing of playing a night game at home. "Everyone's excited."
Ewing said the night game was the idea of superintendent Don Wonsley. Portable lights will be used for the contest and there are plans to have permanent lights put in by next year, according to Ewing.
Camas Valley, which has clinched the top seed in Special District 2 West, demolished Myrtle Point 56-0 last Friday on the road. The Hornets have outscored their opponents 358-48 this season.
"We're in good shape, health-wise and mentally," Ewing said. "These guys, they love to play. I love the way our defense swarms to the ball. We hope to continue moving forward on offense ... need to get sharper on our base offense and work on our passing game."
The Hornets feature a lot of threats on the offensive side, led by senior running back Jared Hunt. Sophomore quarterback Jared Standley is progressing and Hunt is also being used at quarterback in certain formations.
Standley completed 11 of 16 passes for 208 yards and four TDs against Myrtle Point. Three scoring passes went to Tristan Casteel.
Glendale is building its program under first-year coach Robin Miller. The Pirates have defeated Chiloquin, Riddle and Myrtle Point.
Friday's Games
SUTHERLIN (5-2, 2-1 SD2N) AT PLEASANT HILL (3-4, 1-2) — The Bulldogs look to regroup after a 43-8 loss to Santiam Christian last week at home.
Sutherlin can claim second place in the league standings by beating the Billies on the road and Siuslaw next week at home. The Bulldogs hope to get their potent running going after getting stuffed by the Eagles, who are No. 2 in the 3A coaches' poll.
Jake Merrifield is Sutherlin's top rusher with 955 yards, followed by Josh Davis with 808.
The Billies lost 44-15 at Siuslaw last week.
HIDDEN VALLEY (7-0, 3-0 SD2S) AT DOUGLAS (0-7, 0-3) — Next up for the Trojans, who lost 50-2 at home last week to Cascade Christian, are the No. 1 Mustangs.
Douglas has been outscored 314-81 on the season. Hidden Valley averages 48.6 points and allows 13.1 per game.
SOUTH UMPQUA (1-6, 0-3 SD2S) AT ST. MARY'S (5-2, 2-1) — The Lancers face their third straight top 10 team in 3A, meeting the Crusaders at Medford's U.S. Cellular Community Park.
South Umpqua has dropped six straight since a season-opening 45-21 nonleague win over Yreka, Calfornia. Sophomore Caj Simmons was a bright spot for S.U. in last week's 41-7 loss to No. 1 Hidden Valley, rushing for 82 yards on 18 carries and scoring the lone touchdown.
MONROE (6-1, 3-0 SD3) AT OAKLAND (6-1, 3-0) — Two top 10 teams in Class 2A collide at Eddy Field, with the Special District 3 championship on the line.
Monroe is No. 4 and Oakland No. 5 in the 2A coaches' poll. The Oakers are No. 5 and Dragons No. 9 in the power rankings.
Can the Oakers contain Monroe's high-powered offense, led by senior running back Zach Young? The Dragons are averaging 46.1 points a game.
"We'll be playing the best offense since our first game (against Coquille)," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "They run the option and run it well. We'll have to put points on the board to win. It's going to be a fun game and could come down to who has the ball last."
Young, a 2A player of the year who helped the Dragons win the state title in 2017, rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-8 whipping of Central Linn last week. Sophomore quarterback Brody Ballard added 133 yards rushing and two TDs.
"Zach Young is their leader, the one you have to stop," Lane said. "But he's not the only piece in their offense. (Brody) Ballard is awesome and No. 12 (junior Dylan Irwin) is a very good fullback."
The Oakers hope to control the line of scrimmage and keep the Monroe offense off the field with their running attack. Junior Corbin Picknell has gained 1,514 yards on the season. Quarterback Conrad Jones passed for a career-high 260 yards and four TDs in last week's 35-7 victory over Creswell at home.
"Up front is where the game is going to be won," Lane said.
TOLEDO (6-1, 2-1 SD4) AT GLIDE (4-3, 2-1 SD5) — The Wildcats, coming off a 14-8 win at Lost River, will host the Boomers in a nonleague game.
Toledo, which was No. 1 in the 2A coaches' poll earlier this season, was upset 20-17 by Bandon at home last week. The Boomers are now No. 6.
Caidyn Cunningham ran for one touchdown and passed for another for Glide against Lost River. Cunningham started at running back, but moved back to quarterback after sophomore Braxton Dill was knocked out of the game with a concussion.
REEDSPORT (3-4, 1-2 SD4) AT BANDON (3-4, 1-1) — The Brave will be on the road to take on the Tigers.
Reedsport posted its first league win of the season last week with a 56-14 thumping of Gold Beach at Ruppe Field.
ELKTON (2-4, 0-4 SD1S) AT YONCALLA (2-5, 1-3) — The Elks will go after their first league win against the Eagles, who lost 42-36 to North Douglas last week at home.
Bryan Allen, Jordan Aquilar, Brandon Wigzell and Tyler Davis are playmakers for the Yoncalla offense. Trystn Woody, Ben Bowen and Micah Cox are the top pass-catching threats for Elkton, which has been using Jayce Clevenger and Cooper Peters at quarterback.
Elkton defeated the Eagles 42-16 last year at Saladen Field.
MAPLETON (6-1, 3-1 SD1S) AT NORTH DOUGLAS (4-3, 3-1) — The Warriors will have their hands full stopping the Sailors, who are No. 10 in the 1A coaches' poll.
Mapleton averages 47.4 points a game. North Douglas is led by senior quarterback Austin Frieze and junior running back Wyatt McDaniel, who combined for six touchdowns against Yoncalla.
The Warriors beat Mapleton 50-42 last year. The Sailors fell 68-28 to Lowell last week.
DAYS CREEK (6-1, 3-1 SD2W) AT BUTTE FALLS (5-1, 3-1) — The Wolves can earn second place in Special District 2 West eight-man with a win on the road. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Days Creek has played well defensively since a 66-14 loss to Camas Valley, giving up just 20 points in its last three games.
"It's huge," Days Creek coach David Hunt said of the matchup with the Loggers. "We need to play solid defense like we have been. We need to do whatever we do (offensively), and be near-perfect. We can't have mental mistakes."
Hunt said Butte Falls has some talented running backs in seniors Kaleb Tiry and Zack Genereux. Junior Levi Underhill and sophomore Colt Carlton are the quarterbacks.
Jackson Williams ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns for D.C. in last week's rout of Glendale. He also returned an interception 49 yards for a score. Linebackers Zane DeGroot and Cauy Jackson were among the standouts on defense.
MYRTLE POINT (1-6, 0-4 SD2W) AT RIDDLE (1-6, 0-4) — Two eight-man teams in search of their first league wins square off on the Irish's senior night.
Riddle played Butte Falls even for three quarters before falling 36-6 last week in Butte Falls. The Irish should be able to score against the Bobcats, who allow 45.7 points a game.
