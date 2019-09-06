TRI CITY — Christian Allen caught three touchdown passes and ran for another, leading the South Umpqua football team to a 45-21 nonleague win over Yreka, California, on Friday at Kent Wigle Stadium at Frosty Loghry Field.
Josh Deister passed for four TDs and ran for a score for the Lancers, who led 27-13 at halftime. Zack Wilson and Caj Simmons also scored TDs.
South Umpqua will visit Dayton next Friday for a nonleague contest.
Yreka 7 6 8 0 — 21
S. Umpqua 6 21 11 7 — 45
First Quarter
SU — Z. Wilson 14 pass from Deister (kick failed)
Y — Carrillo 92 pass from Setzer (Lane kick)
Second Quarter
SU — Allen 50 pass from Deister (run failed)
Y — Peterson 67 run (run failed)
SU — Allen 10 pass from Deister (Gosselin pass from Deister)
SU — Allen 13 pass from Deister (Pires kick)
Third Quarter
SU — Simmons 8 run (pass failed)
SU — Allen 24 run (pass failed)
Y — Applewhite 8 pass from Setzer (Peterson pass from Setzer)
Fourth Quarter
SU — Deister 1 run (Pires kick).
Glide 33, Bandon 18
BANDON — Senior quarterback Caidyn Cunningham passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, helping Glide to a 33-18 nonleague football victory over Bandon on Friday in the season opener for both teams.
Sophomore Dylan Ackerman caught a pair of scoring passes for the Wildcats, who led 14-6 at halftime. Sophomore Colby Bucich had a pick-6, returning an interception for a touchdown. Sophomore Braxton Dill also had a rushing TD.
Aaron Towne, winning his first game as head coach of the Wildcats, singled out Bucich at cornerback, Quintin Medley at linebacker and Bryce McComb on the line for strong defensive games.
“It was a good win. We had a slow start, but kept on grinding,” Towne said. “We made some mistakes, but played some solid football. The O-line played lights out.”
The Wildcats will host Coquille in a nonleague contest next Friday.
Reedsport 20, Neah-Kah-Nie 12REEDSPORT — The Reedsport Brave opened their football season on a winning note Friday, defeating Neah-Kah-Nie 20-12 in a nonleague game.
Tyler Thornton had a 67-yard touchdown run for the Brave in the fourth quarter. Alex Carson and Kai Royle ran for TDs in the first period.
Defensively, Analco had an interception and two fumble recoveries. Royle had six tackles and a fumble recovery and Kahnor Pickett made seven tackles.
Reedsport will travel to Oakland next Friday.
Reedsport 14 0 0 6 — 20
Neah-Kah-Nie 12 0 0 0 — 12
First Quarter
R — Carson 10 run (Analco run)
R — Royle 16 run (run failed)
NKN — Lambert 8 run (run failed)
NKN — Lambert 15 pass from Kelly (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
R — Thornton 67 run (run failed)
Coquille 40, Oakland 26
COQUILLE — Corbin Picknell had a pair of touchdown runs for Oakland High School’s football team, but Coquille pulled away in the second half for a 40-26 victory Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
Ean Smith’s 90-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Red Devils a commanding 26-6 lead. Baker Brooksby added a 26-yard touchdown reception for the Oakers.
Oakland plays again Friday when the Oakers host Reedsport.
Oakland 6 0 14 6 — 26
Coquille 8 12 6 14 — 40
Coq — Ean Smith 7 run (Caiden Yates run)
Oak — Corbin Picknell 30 run (kick failed)
Coq — Smith 10 run (run failed)
Coq — Gunner Yates 15 pass from Jace Haagen (run failed)
Coq — Ean Smith 90 run (run failed)
Oak — Conrad Jones 1 run (run failed)
Oak — Baker Brooksby 26 pass from Jones (Picnell run)
Coq — Brayden Clayburn 10 pass from Haagen (Caiden Yates run)
Coq — Ean Smith 27 run (run failed)
Oak — Picknell 3 run (run failed)
H. Valley 50, Sutherlin 26
SUTHERLIN — Hidden Valley scored 36 straight points in the second half to overcome a 12-point Sutherlin lead and take a 50-26 victory over the Bulldogs in a nonleague contest Friday night.
Sutherlin led 26-14 when senior Jake Merrifield ran 9 yards for a score midway through the third quarter, but then the momentum turned and Hidden Valley (1-0) scored on five straight possessions.
Junior running back Tobias Powers ran for touchdowns of 7, 20, and 13 yards and senior Tanner Noble scored on runs of 4 and 11 yards. Junior quarterback Sam Vidlak was 9 for 12 passing for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Merrifield ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and senior Case Wells ran for 70 yards on seven carries to lead the Sutherlin offense.
Sutherlin (0-1) will host Taft next Friday in a nonleague contest.
Hidden Valley 7 7 15 21 — 50
Sutherlin 6 14 6 0 — 26
First Quarter
S — Davis 16 run (run failed)
HV — Noga 77 kickoff return (S.Vidlak kick)
Second Quarter
S — Merrifield 4 run (run failed)
HV — Matusik 50 pass from S. Vidlak (S. Vidlak kick)
S — Pacini 1 run (Merrifield run)
Third Quarter
S — Merrifield 9 run (run failed)
HV — Noble 4 run (Powers run)
HV — Powers 8 run (S.Vidlak kick)
Fourth Quarter
HV — Powers 20 run (S. Vidlak kick)
HV — Powers 13 run (S. Vidlak kick)
HV — Noble 11 run (S. Vidlak kick)
