The South Umpqua Lancers notched their first Special District 2 South football win on the final night of the regular season.
South Umpqua scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and pulled away from Douglas for a 48-12 win on Friday at Kent Wigle Stadium at Frosty Loghry Field in Tri City.
The Lancers (2-7, 1-4 SD2S) snapped a seven-game losing streak on senior night and avenged an 8-0 loss to the Trojans (0-9, 0-5) that came last year in Winston.
“It’s nice to finish the season on a high note and get a win, especially against your arch-rival,” South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. “We played really well offensively and bent but didn’t break defensively.”
Sophomore Caj Simmons finished with a game-high 142 yards rushing on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Lancers, who led 20-6 at halftime. Senior quarterback Josh Deister completed 8 of 14 passes for 113 yards and three TDs.
Senior Travis Wilsey caught five passes for 75 yards, including a 43-yard TD in the first quarter. Senior Cameron Jaynes had three catches for 47 yards, scoring on a 31-yarder in the third quarter and a 16-yarder in the fourth.
“We scored on our first offensive play (with Wilsey) and got some momentum going right off the bat,” Stebbins said.
Kade Johnson and Taylor Wylie also scored touchdowns in the win.
Brett Perry scored both TDs for the Trojans, catching a 30-yarder from Seth Christian in the first quarter and grabbing a 37-yarder in the third.
Douglas 6 0 6 0 — 12
S. Umpqua 13 7 7 21 — 48
First Quarter
SU — Wilsey 43 pass from Deister (Pires kick)
D — Perry 30 pass from Christian (pass failed)
SU — K. Johnson 5 pass from Deister (kick failed)
Second Quarter
SU — Simmons 2 run (Pires kick)
Third Quarter
D — Perry 37 pass from Christian (run failed)
SU — Jaynes 31 pass from Deister (Pires kick)
Fourth Quarter
SU — Simmons 1 run (Pires kick)
SU — Jaynes 16 pass from J. Johnson (Pires kick)
SU — Wylie 3 run (Pires kick)
