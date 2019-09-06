REEDSPORT — The Reedsport Brave opened their football season on a winning note Friday, defeating Neah-Kah-Nie 20-12 in a nonleague game.
Tyler Thornton had a 67-yard touchdown run for the Brave in the fourth quarter. Alex Carson and Kai Royle ran for TDs in the first period.
Defensively, Analco had an interception and two fumble recoveries. Royle had six tackles and a fumble recovery and Kahnor Pickett made seven tackles.
Reedsport will travel to Oakland next Friday for a nonleague contest.
Reedsport;14;0;0;6;—;20
Neah-Kah-Nie;12;0;0;0;—;12
First Quarter
R — Carson 10 run (Analco run)
R — Royle 16 run (run failed)
NKN — Lambert 8 run (run failed)
NKN — Lambert 15 pass from Kelly (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
R — Thornton 67 run (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.