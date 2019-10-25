MEDFORD — Senior quarterback Aliiloa Kaeo-Wailehua passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns, ran for a score and returned a punt for a TD to lead St. Mary's to a 58-20 win over South Umpqua on Friday night in a Special District 2 South football game at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Kaeo-Wailehua, who missed last week's game against Brookings-Harbor due to an injury, completed 15 of 17 passes. The Crusaders (6-2, 3-1 SD2S) led 38-13 at halftime.
Trevahn Foster had eight receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns for St. Mary's. Caj Simmons had a 4-yard scoring run for the Lancers (1-7, 0-4) in the first quarter, Zack Wilson caught a 42-yard scoring pass in the second period and Travis Wilsey added a 12-yard TD catch in the fourth.
South Umpqua ends its season next Friday at home against Douglas.
S. Umpqua;6;7;0;7;—;20
St. Mary’s;19;19;13;7;—;58
First Quarter
SM — Co. Aldrich 10 pass from Kaeo-Wailehua (Holermann kick)
SM — Ca. Aldrich 11 run (kick failed)
SM — Foster 38 pass from Kaeo-Wailehua (kick failed)
SU — Simmons 4 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
SM — Foster 4 pass from Kaeo-Wailehua (kick failed)
SM — Hiko 7 run (kick failed)
SM — Kaeo-Wailehua 55 punt return (Holermann kick)
SU — Wilson 42 pass from Deister (Pires kick)
Third Quarter
SM — Beattie 3 run (Holermann kick)
SM — Kaeo-Wailehua 1 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
SM — Thickett 2 run (Holermann kick)
SU — Wilsey 12 pass from Deister (Pires kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.