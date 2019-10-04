WINSTON — St. Mary's of Medford handed Douglas a 60-20 loss on Friday night in the Class 3A Special District 2 South football opener.
The Crusaders moved to 4-1 on the season. The Trojans dropped to 0-5.
No details were provided by Douglas. The Trojans travel to Brookings-Harbor next Friday.
(0) comments
