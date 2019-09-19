Sutherlin and Douglas haven’t been in the same football league since 2013, but their rivalry still exists.
The two Class 3A teams will square off at 7 p.m. on Friday in a nonleague game at Douglas High School in Winston.
That game highlights the Week 3 schedule for Douglas County’s small-school clubs.
The Bulldogs (1-1) are coming off their first victory of the season, while the Trojans (0-2) are seeking their first win.
“Douglas and South Umpqua are rivalry matchups (for Sutherlin), and I’m looking forward to it,” Sutherlin coach Josh Gary said for Friday’s game.
“These kids grow up playing against each other or with each other,” Douglas coach Silia Polamalu said. “It’s still a big game.”
Sutherlin broke through last year with a 28-0 win over Douglas in Sutherlin, ending an eight-game losing streak to the Trojans in the series.
The Bulldogs lost to No. 4 Hidden Valley 50-26 at home in their season opener, but defeated Taft 33-18 in Sutherlin last week. The Trojans lost two road games, 42-22 to La Pine and 46-0 to No. 2 Santiam Christian.
Sutherlin operates out of a Wing-T formation under Gary. Junior Tehgan Pacini is the quarterback and senior Jake Merrifield is the feature back.
“We are a running team ... 80 percent run and 20 percent throw,” Gary said. “We hope to win without throwing the football, but when we do throw we want it to mean something. We need to control the line of scrimmage and eliminate turnovers.”
“For us, it’s preventing big plays,” Polamalu said. “We gave up a lot of big plays to them (last year). We need to make them earn everything they get.”
Gary is concerned about stopping Douglas’ option attack. Junior Leevi Brown was the top rusher against Santiam Christian, but Tye Cross and Brett Perry combined for 18 catches. Junior Jesse Brecht directs the Trojans.
“We would like to set the tempo, control the ball and establish the running game,” Polamalu said. “If we can do that, it works in our favor.”
“We’re not playing as well as we’d like (defensively),” Gary said. “We struggled to stop the run early, but we’ve learned some things. Their quarterback (Brecht) does a good job running the option. He’s not fleet of foot, but is an athletic, big kid. Their fullback does a great job, too. We’ll have to be disciplined and play good assignment football.”
Sutherlin is a member of Special District 2 North, while Douglas plays in Special District 2 South.
In other Friday games:
CORBETT (2-0) AT SOUTH UMPQUA (1-1) — The Lancers are looking to rebound at Kent Wigle Stadium against the Cardinals in a nonleague contest.
Corbett has defeated Jefferson 21-6 and Stevenson, Washington, 35-0. South Umpqua dropped a 35-21 decision at Dayton last week, getting shut out in the second half.
S.U. coach Steve Stebbins would like to see his team have more success running the ball after finishing with only 82 yards against Dayton. The Lancers won 12-0 at Corbett last year.
BANDON (0-2) AT OAKLAND (1-1) — The Oakers hope to keep the momentum rolling after destroying Reedsport 66-16 last week at Eddy Field.
Oakland rushed for 553 yards against the Brave, with senior Corbin Picknell gaining a career-high 268 yards on 20 carries. Jayden Henry, Timmy Sigl and Wil Powell also contributed to the running game.
The Tigers shut out Oakland 6-0 last year in Bandon.
GLIDE (1-1) AT REEDSPORT (1-1) — The Wildcats should be motivated after getting blown out 48-8 by No. 3 Coquille at home last week.
Glide rolled to a 46-0 win over the Brave last year in Glide.
NORTH DOUGLAS (0-2) AT BONANZA (0-2) — The Warriors will attempt to get their first on the season on the road against the Antlers in an eight-man game.
North Douglas defeated Bonanza 58-32 last year in Drain.
MOHAWK (1-1) AT DAYS CREEK (2-0) — The Wolves are seeking their first 3-0 start since 2014 when they host the Mustangs of Marcola in an eight-man contest.
Days Creek dominated Prospect 52-0 last week in Prospect. Jackson Williams and Kaeden Stever led the running game and quarterback Gerritt Wentland ran for two scores and passed for two TDs.
GLENDALE (1-1) AT PERRYDALE (2-0) — In a matchup of Pirates, Glendale hits the road to take on Perrydale in an eight-man game.
Perrydale has defeated Lyle, Washington, 44-28 and Riddle 52-14. Glendale lost 36-26 at Mohawk last week.
CHILOQUIN (0-2) AT RIDDLE (0-2) — The Irish will look to get well in their home opener against the Panthers in an eight-man game.
Riddle played poorly in losses to Mapleton, 52-12, and Perrydale, 52-14. The Irish won 54-32 at Chiloquin last year.
Saturday’s Game
YONCALLA (1-1) AT CAMAS VALLEY (1-0) — The Eagles, coming off a 74-27 loss to Triad at home, take on the No. 7 Hornets in an eight-man game.
Yoncalla lost senior tight end/defensive end Elijah Allen (hamstring) against Triad. Camas Valley had its road game last week with Falls City canceled due to lack of players on the Mountaineers’ side.
C.V. routed Bonanza 66-6 at home in its opener.
