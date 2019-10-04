LA PINE — Jake Merrifield scored the game-tying touchdown and Reinaldo Alcantar added the game-winning conversion kick late in the fourth quarter to give Sutherlin a thrilling 29-28 win over La Pine on Friday night in the Class 3A Special District 2 North football opener.
Merrifield finished with a team-high 171 yards rushing on 15 carries and scored two TDs. Josh Davis added 121 yard rushing on 15 attempts, including a 13-yard scoring run in the third quarter, and Mason Gill caught a 14-yard TD pass from Tehgan Pacini. The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0 SD2N) overcame four turnovers.
La Pine drove near the red zone on its last drive in the fourth period, but Mason Gill intercepted a pass at the 19. Davis set up Merrifield's TD in the third, returning a fumble 68 yards to the La Pine 8.
Sophomore Adrian Boysha had a big game for the Hawks (3-2, 0-1), rushing for 272 yards and one TD on 39 carries.
"Any win is a great win," Sutherlin coach Josh Gary said. "They (Hawks) came out hot and took our game away from us. Josh Davis had a great great ... he's a force to be reckoned with."
The Bulldogs travel to Harrisburg on Thursday.
Sutherlin;0;14;8;7;—;29
La Pine;8;14;0;6;—;28
First Quarter
L — Plant 9 pass from Pinckney (Plant pass from Pinckney)
Second Quarter
L — Plant 5 run (Boysha run)
S — Gill 14 pass from Pacini (Alcantar kick)
S — Davis 13 run (Alcantar kick)
L — McKittrick 28 pass from Pinckney (run failed)
Third Quarter
S — Merrifield 8 run (Wells run)
Fourth Quarter
L — Boysha 4 run (pass failed)
S — Merrifield 20 run (Alcantar kick)
