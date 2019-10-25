PLEASANT HILL — The Sutherlin football team rebounded nicely from a 36-point loss to Santiam Christian, handing Pleasant Hill a 54-21 loss on Friday night in a Special District 2 North game.
Josh Davis and Jake Merrifield both had 100-yard rushing games for the Bulldogs (6-2, 3-1 SD2N). Davis ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, while Merrifield added 128 yards and one TD on 15 attempts.
Adan Diaz contributed 65 yards rushing on nine carries, including a 14-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Quarterback Tehgan Pacini completed 4 of 6 passes for 60 yards and two TDs and ran for two scores. Mason Gill caught three passes for 47 yards and one TD and Brandon Carr hauled in a 13-yard TD pass.
Sutherlin outgained the Billies (3-5, 1-3) 513-430, 453 yards coming on the ground.
The Bulldogs host Siuslaw next Friday in their regular season finale, needing a win to clinch second in the league standings.
Sutherlin;0;14;21;19;—;54
P. Hill;0;0;13;8;—;21
Second Quarter
S — Pacini 1 run (Alcantar kick)
S — Davis 61 run (Alcantar kick)
Third Quarter
S — Diaz 14 run (Alcantar kick)
PH — Dutton 98 kickoff return (kick failed)
S — Merrifield 18 run (Alcantar kick)
S — Pacini 2 run (Alcantar kick)
PH — Smith 18 run (Conrad kick)
Fourth Quarter
S — Carr 13 pass from Pacini (Alcantar kick)
S — Gill 7 pass from Pacini (run failed)
PH — Baker 8 run (Morrell run)
S — Davis 30 run (Alcantar kick)
