SUTHERLIN — Josh Davis rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Sutherlin football team earn second place in Special District 2 North with a 56-18 victory over Siuslaw on Friday night.
Davis went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season with his performance. Jake Merrifield added 135 yards rushing for Sutherlin (7-2, 4-1), which led 42-12 at halftime. Mason Gill caught three passes for 76 yards and one TD.
The Bulldogs advance to the Class 3A playoffs for the second straight season. Santiam Christian won the league crown.
Siuslaw;12;0;6;0;—;18
Sutherlin;21;21;14;0;—;56
First Quarter
Si — Thornton 50 pass from Blankenship (run failed)
Su — Gill 30 pass from Pacini (Alcantar kick)
Su — Diaz 20 run (Alcantar kick)
Si — Thornton 86 pass from Blankenship (pass failed)
Su — Merrifield 35 run (Alcantar kick)
Second Quarter
Su — Davis 43 run (Alcantar kick)
Su — Davis 2 run (Alcantar kick)
Su — Diaz 10 run (Alcantar kick)
Third Quarter
Su — Davis 46 run (Alcantar kick)
Si — Garcia 6 run (pass failed)
Su — Davis 36 run (Alcantar kick)
