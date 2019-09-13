SUTHERLIN — Sutherlin turned three Taft turnovers into touchdowns in the first half and senior running back Jake Merrifield ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs past Taft 33-18 Friday night in a nonleague game.
The Tigers (1-1) fumbled on the game's second play, and Sutherlin drove 43 yards in nine plays with Merrifield carrying it in for the score to give the Bulldogs the lead for good.
In the second quarter, after a Case Wells interception, Josh Davis capped a 55-yard drive with a 6-yard run to give Sutherlin (1-1) a 14-6 lead.
Then Brandon Carr's interception stopped a Taft drive and set of the Bulldogs' 75-yard, three-play drive capped by Merrifield's 4-yard jaunt.
In the second half, Davis scored on a 34-yard run and Merrifield added an 83-yard run for a score to put the game out of reach.
Davis carried the ball 14 times for 120 yards, and Sutherlin piled up 401 yards of total offense.
Junior quarterback Tehgan Pacini was just 2-of-6 passing but one of those was a 55-yard throw to senior Mason Gill that led to Sutherlin's third touchdown.
Senior Logan Gilleo led the Tigers with 83 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown.
Sutherlin will visit Douglas next Friday in a nonleague contest.
Taft — 6; 6; 6; 6;—;18
Suth— 7; 13; 13, 0;— 33
First Quarter
S — Merrifield 3 Run (Alcantar kick)
T — T. Hall 1 Run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
S — Davis 6 run (Alcantar kick)
S — Merrifield 4 run (kick failed)
T — Ramos 6 pass from Suarez (kick failed)
Third Quarter
S — Davis 34 run (Alcantar kick)
S — Merrifield 83 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
T — Gilleo 25 run (pass failed)
