SUTHERLIN — It didn’t take long for the Sutherlin Bulldogs to set the tone Friday night in their nonleague contest at home against South Umpqua.
Sutherlin all-league defensive back Brandon Carr intercepted a Josh Deister pass on the third play of the game and it took just 58 seconds before Josh Davis ran 27 yards for the first score of the game. The Bulldogs were never threatened in a 66-21 rout of the Lancers.
Sutherlin (3-1) had five players score two touchdowns apiece. Mason Gill caught a 30 yard pass from Tehgan Pacini and intercepted two passes, including a 75-yard interception return for a score.
The Bulldogs had three rushers over 100 yards. Josh Davis ran for 132 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns, Jake Merrifield ran for 123 yards on 12 carries and two scores, and Case Wells had 112 yards on seven carries. Sophomore Adan Diaz also scored a pair of touchdowns for Sutherlin.
South Umpqua (1-3) was led by sophomore Caj Simmons ran for 59 yards on 18 carries and had touchdown runs of 1 and 5 yards. Backup quarterback Jace Johnson completed 5 of 10 passes for 104 yards, including a 71-yard pass to Cameron Jaynes for a score.
Sutherlin outgained the Lancers 475-292 in total offense, 437 coming on the ground.
Sutherlin will open Special District 2 North play next Friday at La Pine. South Umpqua will begin District 2 South at home against Brookings-Harbor Friday.
S.Umpqua 0 6 7 8 — 21
Sutherlin 21 14 12 19 — 66
First Quarter
Suth — Davis 27 run (Alcantar kick)
Suth — Merrifield 19 run (Alcantar kick)
Suth — Merrifield 6 run (Alcantar run)
Second Quarter
SU — Simmons 1 run (kick failed)
Suth — Wells 6 run (Alcantar kick)
Suth — Gill 30 pass from Pacini (Alcantar kick)
Third Quarter
Suth — Davis 9 run (kick failed)
SU — Simmons 4 run (Pires kick)
Suth — Diaz 2 run (Alcantar kick)
Fourth Quarter
Suth — Diaz 31 run (kick failed)
Suth — Wells 16 run (run failed)
Suth — Gill 66 interception return (Sorenson kick)
SU — Jaynes 71 pass from J. Johnson (Simmons run)
