GRANTS PASS — Roseburg High senior Carson Thompson rushed for a career-high 98 yards and two touchdowns, but the Indians had no answer for Grants Pass quarterback Chase Coyle during a 42-21 Southwest Conference loss at Mel Ingram Field on Friday.
Coyle passed for 380 yards and five touchdowns to lead Grants Pass (3-2, 1-0 SWC) to its seventh straight win over Roseburg (2-3, 0-1).
The Cavemen led 14-7 at halftime behind a pair of scoring passes by Coyle in the second quarter. The senior connected with Joel Valadez for an 80-yard touchdown and later found Jett Hood for a 10-yard score.
Thompson got Roseburg on the board with a 59-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.
Coyle threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Devik Chiang to open the second half and found Hood for a second score later in the period.
Roseburg pulled to within 28-21 early in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard touchdown run by Alaric Kaul, but Coyle put the game out of reach with another long touchdown pass on the ensuing possession.
The Cavemen’s QB connected with Chiang on a fade route down the sideline on third-and-21 for an 85-yard score that put Grants Pass up 35-21.
“We had to attack them in order to make it a game and our kids did that,” said Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger. “We said ‘hey, you’re going to have to beat us by making some throws’ and you tip your hat because they made some big-time throws.”
Roseburg will face South Medford at Finlay Field next week in another Southwest Conference game. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Roseburg 0 7 7 7 — 21
Grants Pass 0 14 14 14 — 42
Second Quarter
G — Valadez 80 pass from Coyle (Sloan kick)
R — Thompson 59 run (Christner kick)
G — Hood 34 pass from Coyle (Sloan kick)
Third Quarter
G — Chiang 23 pass from Coyle (kick fail)
R — Thompson 1 run (Christner kick)
G — Hood 19 pass from Coyle (Sloan run)
Fourth Quarter
R — Kaul 24 run (Christner kick)
G — Chiang 85 pass from Coyle (Sloan kick)
G — Hart fumble recovery in end zone (Sloan kick)
