REEDSPORT — Top-ranked Toledo dominated Reedsport in a Sunset Conference football game on Friday night, winning 48-6 at Ruppe Field to remain unbeaten on the season.
Donovan Villanueva scored four touchdowns for the Boomers (5-0, 1-0 Sunset), three of them through the air.
Alex Carson scored the lone touchdown for the Brave (2-3, 0-1) in the third quarter. Derek Johnson had a sack and fumble recovery.
Reedsport plays at Coquille next Friday.
Toledo;27;21;0;0;—;48
Reedsport;0;0;6;0;—;6
First Quarter
T — Villanueva run (Nicholson kick)
T — McAlpine run (Nicholson kick)
T — Hayner run (Nicholson kick)
T — Merchant run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
T — Villanueva receiving TD (Nicholson kick)
T — Villanueva receiving TD (Nicholson kick)
T — Villanueva receiving TD (Nicholson kick)
Third Quarter
R — Carson run (pass failed)
