YONCALLA — The Eagles ran into a bunch of talented Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon, and it turned out to be a long day for the host team.
Triad scored on its first seven offensive possessions and cruised to a 74-27 win over Yoncalla in a prep eight-man nonleague football game on a muggy summer day.
The Eagles dropped to 1-1. It was the season opener for the Timberwolves of Klamath Falls.
"They've got a lot of athletes," Yoncalla coach Matt Bragg said. "We were a little disadvantaged because this was their first game and we didn't have any film on them. They're a very talented, athletic group and it didn't surprise me that they would spread it out and try to take advantage of their athleticism."
Ethan Roe and Tommy Morene combined for eight touchdowns for Triad. Roe, a senior, caught scoring passes of 13, 41 and 37 yards, and added a 3-yard TD run. Morene, a junior, had TD runs of 49, 7, 20 and 78 yards.
Junior quarterback Micah Young made some plays by himself with his scrambling ability, finishing with five TD passes. Ethan Mortiz caught two of them.
"They're very athletic, but we just weren't mentally prepared," Yoncalla junior quarterback/defensive back Bryan Allen said. "All throughout the week of practice, we weren't mentally locked in for this game and I felt that had a big impact on today. We thought we were going to blow by them; instead, they came out and did what we were supposed to do."
After Morene scored on his 78-yard jaunt late in the third quarter, the 45-point rule went into effect and a running clock was used the rest of the contest.
"I had a couple of kids who showed great leadership and kept pushing," Bragg said "(Junior) Ian Sprinkle and (sophomore) Trent Williams, they're my two anchors on the line and they kept playing. I don't know if Ian ever came out of the game. (Junior) Tyler Davis really played hard and never came out of the game."
Bryan Allen ran for a pair of touchdowns, a 20-yarder in the second quarter and a 65-yarder in the third. Jordan Aguilar had a 5-yard TD run in the first period and Brandon Wigzell returned the opening kickoff of the second half 80 yards for a score.
The Eagles finished with 394 yards total offense, 311 rushing and 83 passing. Bryan Allen was the leading rusher with 148 yards on nine carries, Wigzell had 109 yards on nine attempts and Aguilar contributed 64 yards on 12 carries.
Yoncalla lost six fumbles and committed 11 penalties.
The Eagles lost senior Elijah Allen, a starting tight end/defensive end in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. Yoncalla finished the contest with 12 players.
"It hurt us when Elijah went down early and you could see the kids just deflate right off the bat," Bragg said. "He's our best defensive player."
Bryan Allen agreed.
"That's a big blow," he said. "Without him, it threw everything off."
The Eagles will travel to Camas Valley next Saturday for a nonleague contest.
"We need to work on open field tackling and staying conditioned," Bryan Allen said. "Being mentally and physically prepared. Get ready for this weather and not let it tire us out."
Triad;20;22;32;0;—;74
Yoncalla;7;6;14;0;—;27
First Quarter
T — Mortiz 23 pass from Young (run failed)
T — Roe 13 pass from Young (run failed)
Y — Aguilar 5 run (Wigzell kick)
T — Roe 3 run (Orndoff pass from Young)
Second Quarter
T — Morene 49 run (run failed)
Y — B. Allen 20 run (kick blocked)
T — Morene 7 run (Roe pass from Young)
T — Mortiz 17 pass from Young (Morene run)
Third Quarter
Y — Wigzell 80 kickoff return (kick blocked)
T — Morene 20 run (Morene run)
T — Roe 41 pass from Young (Young run)
Y — B. Allen 65 run (Wigzell run)
T — Roe 37 pass from Young (Mortiz pass from Young)
T — Morene 78 run (Roe pass from Young)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.