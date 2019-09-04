Trophy fishing: Douglas County football teams look to reel in big seasons

Hunter Blix, Christian Allen, Jake Merrifield, Wil Powell and Jared Hunt all have one thing in common — they love football and they’re good at it.
The five 17-year-old seniors are among the top returning high school football players in Douglas County this fall, and they’re hoping to help their teams to success on the gridiron.
Blix (Roseburg, Class 6A), Merrifield (Sutherlin, 3A), Powell (Oakland, 2A) and Hunt (Camas Valley, 1A) are multi-sport athletes, while Allen (South Umpqua, 3A) focuses solely on football.
Each of them will test the waters in their final season of prep football with hopes of helping their teams land a big catch, whether it’s a state playoff berth, a deep postseason run or something much, much bigger.
HUNTER BLIX
The 5-foot-11, 223-pound guard/defensive end is expected to be one of the mainstays on both lines for the Indians, who are seeking their first Class 6A playoff berth since 2014.
“We’re all really excited this year,” Blix said. “We have a lot of guys returning. We’re coming together and it’s mounting up to be a pretty good season. Our defense was decent last year and our offense should be able to move the ball.”
Blix, who enjoys hunting and fishing, received an honorable mention on offense and defense in the Southwest Conference all-league voting as a junior in 2018. He was also a state qualifier at 220 pounds for the state champion Roseburg wrestling team.
“I like the fact football is the one sport that you have a brotherhood in,” Blix said. “It’s not individual. You need every guy on the team to come together in order to have a successful team.”
CHRISTIAN ALLEN
The 5-11, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a bright spot last year for the Lancers, who finished 2-7 overall. He received second-team all-Special District 2 South honors on offense and defense and as a punter.
He feels some added depth on South Umpqua’s roster will help the Lancers reel in at least a few more wins this season.
“I think we’ll be all right,” Allen said. “We lost a lot of people last year and have some new guys coming in, but as long as we execute what our coaches are telling us we can do a good job.
“I expect myself to be better than last year. I’m just doing what the coaches are telling me, trying to be a better football player.”
Allen is looking to get an opportunity to play college football.
“I just like the contact,” he said. “I like catching the ball, and trying to run somebody over and score a touchdown.”
JAKE MERRIFIELD
The 5-8, 160-pound running back/defensive back played a big role last year for the Bulldogs, who earned a share of the Special District 2 North title and advanced to the state playoffs.
Merrifield led Sutherlin with more than 700 yards rushing. He’s hoping to top that this year.
“I’m expecting to make the playoffs again,” Merrifield said. “I want to lead the offense. We come back knowing the (Wing-T) offense and should be pretty good, but can improve defensively.”
Merrifield isn’t expecting to play college football at this time and plans to just focus on academics.
“I like the intensity of football, I guess,” he said. “It’s fun.”
WIL POWELL
The 5-9, 200-pound fullback/linebacker is one of the top returnees in 2A after receiving second-team all-state honors on defense in 2018 for Oakland. He was the co-defensive player of the year in Special District 3.
“We’ll definitely be better on the line,” Powell said. “Last year we were really young and undersized, but this year we’re older and more experienced. We’ve got a lot of returners. We’re all developed and ready to make a difference.”
Powell appreciates the individual accolades, but the most important thing to him this season is making the state playoffs. The Oakers finished 2-7 last year.
“I expect to be first-team all-state (on defense) and know I can do that,” he said. “But in the end, if the team does really well, that’s what matters to me.”
Powell placed in the top eight in the shot put and javelin at the district track and field meet this past spring.
“I just love the teamwork in football, and the hitting,” he said. “Honestly, it’s controlled violence. You get to go out there and hit people and have some fun. You get to do stuff you can’t do in any other part of your life.”
JARED HUNT
The 5-8, 170-pound running back, quarterback and linebacker provided a big boost for the Hornets in his first season of eight-man high school football in 2018.
He was a good catch for the Hornets, claiming a first-team all-Special District 2 West selection on both sides of the ball as Camas Valley advanced to the 1A state quarterfinals.
“I think we’ll definitely make the playoffs,” Hunt said. “We’ll have a good running game. Our little quarterback (Jared Standley) is a good scrambler and Nathan O’Connor and Tristan Casteel give us two big-time receivers.
“I want to be a good teammate and be the leader I know I can be. I want to provide what the coach (Keri Ewing) needs from me.”
Hunt won a state championship in the javelin and ran a leg on the top-five 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams at the 1A track and field meet last spring.
“I like hitting people (in football),” he said. “I love defense more than offense. I love running the ball, but like hitting people the correct way and getting those cool highlight tackles.”
