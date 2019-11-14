CAMAS VALLEY — Powder Valley is the lowest remaining seed left among the remaining eight teams in the Oregon Class 1A eight-man high school football playoffs.
The No. 12 Badgers (7-3), who have only three seniors on their roster, also look like one of the hottest clubs still in contention for the state title. Following a 3-3 start, they'll take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's quarterfinal contest with No. 4 Camas Valley (8-0).
Kickoff is set for noon at the Hornets' field.
Powder Valley, which finished fourth in Special District 3 East during the regular season, knocked off No. 5 Lowell 68-62 in the first round last Friday in Lowell. The Badgers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Hornets, who won the Special District 2 West title, advanced with an 86-50 victory over No. 13 Mapleton at home.
"They play in a tough league," Camas Valley coach Keri Ewing said of the Badgers, who finished behind Adrian, Crane and Elgin in SD3E. "They're young and quick. They were down 12-0 early (against Lowell) and didn't get fazed. They're an impressive group."
Powder Valley averages 45.6 points and allows 39 per game. It has a talented quarterback in Reece Dixon, a 5-foot-9, 150-pound sophomore. Dixon passed for 271 yards, rushed for 61 and accounted for six touchdowns against Lowell.
"He can throw the deep ball," Keri Ewing said. "He's quick. If you let him get outside he can move. They're not as big as us up front."
Junior Ethan Stephens (5-10, 150) is another playmaker for the Badgers, who compiled 630 yards total offense last week. Stephens finished with 120 yards receiving (catching the game-winning pass), ran for 71 yards and passed for 68.
Seniors Dominick Grende (5-10, 150) and Roper Bingham (6-2, 180) are pass catching threats, combining for 114 yards receiving and three TDs last week. Sophomore Clay Martin (6-0, 160) contributed 96 yards rushing in the upset.
Camas Valley turned in a big offensive performance against Mapleton, amassing 687 yards and 32 first downs. But the Hornets' defense had a sub-par day for the first time this season, allowing 526 yards and 24 first downs.
Jared Hunt and River Wolfe both finished with 200-yard rushing games for C.V. Hunt, who divided his time between running back and quarterback, had a game-high 232 yards and five touchdowns and Wolfe added 212 yards and four scores. The Hornets had 525 yards total on the ground.
"I was happy overall," Keri Ewing said. "Offensively we did well, for sure. We need to respond quicker on defense, but I know we can play defense and we'll be fine."
Mapleton scored eight touchdowns on the Hornets.
"Pete (Dancer, C.V.'s defensive coordinator) was a little mad, us giving up 50," Wolfe, a sophomore outside linebacker, said. "In his eyes, it's not acceptable in Camas Valley football."
Sophomore quarterback Jared Standley is expected to return for Camas Valley Saturday. Standley (knee) sat out last week. Ewing used Hunt and junior Collin Ewing against the Sailors.
The Powder Valley-Camas Valley winner will meet the winner of Friday's game between No. 9 Days Creek (9-1) and No. 1 St. Paul (10-0) in the semifinals.
The other quarterfinal matchups have No. 11 Dufur (7-3) at No. 3 Crane (9-1) and No. 7 Hosanna Christian (9-0) at No. 2 Adrian (10-0). Dufur is the four-time defending state champion.
Adrian was No. 1 in the final 1A coaches' poll. St. Paul was No. 2, Crane and Camas Valley tied at No. 3, Hosanna Christian No. 5, Lowell No. 6, Dufur No. 7, Perrydale No. 8, Powder Valley No. 9 and Pilot Rock No. 10.
