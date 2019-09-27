REEDSPORT — Sophomore Miguel Velazquez rushed for 186 yards and one touchdown and Reedsport used a stout defensive effort to defeat Illinois Valley, 20-2, on Friday night in a nonleague prep football game.
Alex Carson and Kaileb Pickett had touchdown runs for the Brave (2-2). Reedsport hosts Toledo next Friday in its Sunset Conference opener.
I. Valley;0;0;0;2;—;2
Reedsport;2;0;12;6;—;20
First Quarter
R — Safety.
Third Quarter
R — Velazquez 46 run (run failed)
R — Carson 5 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
IV — Safety.
R — K. Pickett 1 run (run failed)
