YONCALLA — The Yoncalla football team rolled past Mohawk, 60-6, on Friday night in an eight-man Special District 1 crossover game.
Brandon Wigzell rushed for 196 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns for the Eagles (4-5 overall), who likely will miss the Class 1A playoffs because their power ranking isn't high enough. Jordan Aguilar added 174 yards rushing on 14 attempts, including a 10-yard TD, and returned two fumbles for touchdowns.
Yoncalla finished with 447 yards rushing. Bryan Allen was 7 of 8 passing for 83 yards and two TDs. Elijah Allen led the defense with three sacks and one forced fumble.
"It was a good way to finish the season," Yoncalla coach Matt Bragg said. "I'm excited about what we have coming back next year."
Mohawk;0;6;0;0;—;6
Yoncalla;13;21;20;6;—;60
First Quarter
Y — Wigzell 35 run (run failed)
Y — Aguilar 80 fumble return (Wigzell kick)
Second Quarter
Y — Aguilar 10 run (Wigzell kick)
M — Scott 2 pass from Carter (pass failed)
Y — Wigzell 20 run (Wigzell kick)
Y — E. Allen 17 pass from B. Allen (Wigzell kick)
Third Quarter
Y — Davis 3 pass from B. Allen (kick blocked)
Y — Wigzell 55 run (kick failed)
Y — Aguilar 42 fumble return (Wigzell run)
Fourth Quarter
Y — Guitron 6 run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.