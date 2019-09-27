OAKRIDGE — The Yoncalla offense came alive, scoring 10 touchdowns in a 67-44 win over Oakridge on Friday night in the Special District 1 South football opener.
Bryan Allen completed 7 of 9 passes for 216 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles (2-2), who led 33-24 at halftime. Jordan Aguilar rushed for 125 yards and two TDs and caught two passes for 51 yards and one TD. Tyler Davis made three receptions for 131 yards and three scores.
Brandon Wigzell ran for 70 yards and two TDs and caught a 35-yard TD pass.
"Things were clicking offensively," Yoncalla coach Matt Bragg said. "We went back to an old style we ran in the past. We took advantage of our speed and spread things out."
Yoncalla will host Lowell next Friday.
Yoncalla;14;19;27;7;—;67
Oakridge;8;16;12;8;—;44
First Quarter
Y — Aguilar 41 run (Wigzell kick)
O — Collins 4 run (Collins run)
Y — Wigzell 11 run (Wigzell kick)
Second Quarter
Y — Davis 70 pass from B. Allen (Wigzell kick)
Y — Aguilar 36 pass from B. Allen (kick failed)
O — Collins 39 run (Collins run)
O — Edwards 35 run (Edwards run)
Y — Davis 16 pass from B. Allen (run failed)
Third Quarter
Y — Wigzell 35 pass from B. Allen (Wigzell kick)
O — Edwards 54 run (run failed)
Y — Davis 44 pass from B. Allen (Wigzell kick)
O — Collins 49 run (run failed)
Y — Wigzell 35 run (Wigzell kick)
Y — B. Allen 4 run (kick blocked)
Fourth Quarter
Y — Aguilar 11 run (Wigzell kick)
O — Collins 25 run (Collins run)
