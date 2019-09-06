YONCALLA — The Yoncalla Eagles scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter and went on to hand the Falls City Mountaineers a 46-14 nonleague football loss on Friday in the season opener for both teams.
Brandon Wigzell carried the ball 11 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns for Yoncalla. Jordan Aguilar had 179 yards on 15 carries, including a 65-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Aguilar also caught a TD pass.
"It was a good start," Yoncalla coach Matt Bragg said. "We still have a lot to work on, but the kids did a good job."
The Eagles will host Triad on Sept. 14 in a nonleague contest.
Falls City;0;8;0;6;—;14
Yoncalla;26;14;6;0;—;46
First Quarter
Y — Aguilar 65 run (Wigzell kick)
Y — B. Allen 18 run (kick failed)
Y — Wigzell 39 run (Wigzell kick)
Y — Wigzell 1 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
Y — Wigzell 58 run (run failed)
FC — Labrado 6 run (Labrado run)
Y — Aguilar 33 pass from B. Allen (B. Allen run)
Third Quarter
Y — Wigzell 30 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
FC — McEwen 55 run (run failed)
